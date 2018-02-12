Essential California: L.A. County's first new freeway in a generation stirs debate

State Supreme Court vacancy: It's now been almost six months since former Justice Kathryn Werdegar retired after more than 23 years, one of the longest runs in state history. And it wasn't as though she quit suddenly, having given Gov. Jerry Brown more than five months' notice. But summer turned to fall and now winter, and the governor has still not appointed someone to take Werdegar's place, leaving the court with six of its seven members. There is no deadline for Brown to make his selection. Los Angeles Times