Essential California: Spoiling for an immigration fight

On guns: "I think about guns all the time. While driving on the freeway to Los Angeles, I see people battling with their vehicles, glaring at each other from windows, glaring at me, and I think of how people shoot from cars with numbing regularity, at other drivers who've cut them off or made a rude gesture, at people stopped on the shoulder, at people chosen at random, while moving at rapid speed." — Writer Susan Straight on the gun control debate. The New Yorker