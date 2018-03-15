Essential California: In walkouts, students remember Parkland victims, push gun control

"When I was 6 in 1960, my father got a job in L.A. We moved from Chicago and lived in an apartment in Westchester for about six months. Then my parents bought a new model home in the city of La Puente (now Valinda) in the San Gabriel Valley. My dad negotiated flex hours due to 'too much traffic.' He was supposed to work 8 to 5 but got it changed to 9 to 6. He was home every night at 6:30. I attended the local Catholic school, where my classroom overlooked sheep grazing and we had 42 students in every class. You had better do what the nuns told you or it was double trouble at home. It was a young community where many bonds were made. I am still close friends with a gal I met in third grade. I rode my bike all around Valinda after homework every day with no worries. My dad purchased a boat in Santa Barbara and then moved it to Dana Point, which was a brand-new harbor. His was the second boat there. I remember there not being much around there to do, as opposed to the established city of Santa Barbara, where my friend and I roamed the streets and beaches all day long with no supervision and of course, no cellphones."