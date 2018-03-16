Essential California: How Trump is sparking a fight in the desert

"In the fall of 1963, I was living in the senior girls' dorm at Chadwick School in Rolling Hills. The campus then comprised 400 acres. Rattlesnake-strewn hay fields sloped down the front, and empty hills rose behind the school. Not a house in sight. My roommate Mary and I were bored and restless one night, so we climbed out our room's back window, hurried past the Quonset huts and John-the-Cook's trailer, and climbed the hill. What a panorama on that rare smog-free midnight. A sky full of stars and a quarter moon above, and below us the twinkling lights of the L.A. basin. Getting cold in our nightgowns, robes, and slippers, we hurried down the other side of the chalky hill toward a brand-new shopping center, hiding in a ditch when a police car went by. We found a friend's house nearby and chatted with Joyce until dawn. Her boyfriend — who had a key to the school's gate — drove us back to the dorm. We skittered from his car into our room, quite relieved: Capture would have meant instant expulsion!"