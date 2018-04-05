Essential California: A father's fight in Lincoln Heights

Before YouTube became the target of her violence, it was where Nasim Aghdam tried to build an identity and a business. She was among tens of thousands of so-called creators worldwide whose livelihoods rely on YouTube, and who in turn, provide the content that helps YouTube remain the internet's dominant video platform. Creators with enough subscribers and views are eligible to share advertising revenue with YouTube for the traffic they drive to their videos. It is an arrangement that can be beneficial to both parties, but has proved fraught. Los Angeles Times