Essential California: Returning to Mexico for a better life

The Metro system has been a refuge for homeless people for decades. But as Los Angeles County's homeless population has surged, reaching more than 58,000 people last year, the sanitation and safety problems on trains and buses are approaching what officials and riders say are crisis levels. People looking for warm, dry places to sleep have barricaded themselves inside emergency exit stairwells in stations, leaving behind trash and human waste. Elevator doors coated in urine have stuck shut. Mentally ill and high passengers have assaulted bus drivers and other riders. So L.A. has a new strategy: social workers on the subway. Los Angeles Times