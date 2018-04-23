Essential California: Bay Area falls behind on quake safety

Alex Meruelo, a low-profile investor and entrepreneur in Los Angeles, has just made his biggest and highest-profile bet yet — on a historic but faltering casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Part of his hope is that he can get a sizable portion of the Latino community to make the trek to Sin City. Among Las Vegas visitors from Southern California in 2016, the most recent year for which statistics are available from the city's Convention and Visitors Authority, about 26% were Latino — though they account for more like 45% of Southern California's population. Los Angeles Times