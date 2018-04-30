Essential California: In the DNA

Two L.A. art masters collide: When David Hockney called to ask about painting his portrait, architect Frank Gehry was immediately intrigued. Hockney said it would be fine to bring Gehry's artist son Alejandro to watch, and once they arrived at the studio, both Gehrys paid close attention to Hockney as he painted. "He was concentrating and didn't talk," Gehry recalls. "So as I sat there, I speculated about what was in his mind as he worked. I felt I was watching a moving sculpture of somebody thinking." Los Angeles Times