Essential California: Fears of a deadlier opioid threat

"After moving to East Oakland from Tucson, Ariz., at the age of 8, I was amazed at all the parks, grass, flowers, water, clouds, bridges, tall buildings and the variety of people. After a period of time, our family of four boys and one girl moved to West Oakland off of 14th Street and 85th Avenue. Primary school was only one block away. However, grades 5 through 8 were two miles away. I would walk to school feeling safe. Our backyard had two immense fig trees offering plenty of shade on sunny days and a bounty of figs. It was quite a treat learning about figs. A garden was planted and fresh vegetables were served with meals. We enjoyed living in Oakland for five years until we moved to another state that was just like Arizona. These are some of the fond memories our family has of Oakland."