Essential California: Fears of a deadlier opioid threat

TOP STORIES
Fentanyl, a highly potent opioid, kills thousands of Americans each year, but until recently its presence in California has been comparatively limited. Now, experts see signs that the drug is becoming a major threat in the state, where it is increasingly showing up in cocaine, methamphetamine and other non-opiates. Fentanyl-related deaths tripled in California between 2016 and 2017, according to the state health department. It is also a growing problem in Los Angeles, where officials suspect the deaths of three men late last month came after they unknowingly snorted cocaine laced with fentanyl. Los Angeles Times
Oh, the memories
Back when he was mayor of San Francisco, Gavin Newsom made a decision to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples — just a month into his term — that was at once slapdash and choreographed. Almost immediately it spun out of his control. What was meant to be a short-lived act of civil disobedience on Feb. 12, 2004, turned into a 29-day saga during which more than 4,000 couples wed, catapulting Newsom into the national fray. The move drew rebukes from social conservatives and prominent Democrats, including gay-rights icons and Newsom's political mentors. Now it's the centerpiece of his campaign for governor. Los Angeles Times
Game on
Suddenly, all bets are on regarding the future of American sports gambling. A surge in betting caused by the Supreme Court's lifting of a federal ban on sports wagering is expected to trigger new gaming sources and burnish existing sports books in Las Vegas casinos — but also spawn a battle in California among horse-racing tracks, Indian casinos and card clubs as they try to grab a slice of the added action. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
The blues: The Dodgers stink right now, and the team's GM says that if there's anyone who should be blamed, it's him. Los Angeles Times
New man in the news: Talking schools with L.A. Unified's new superintendent, Austin Beutner. Los Angeles Times
Spooky: California has been collecting newborn blood samples since 1983. Many parents have been shocked to hear their children's blood is being stored in a state database. CBS Sacramento
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
See you in D.C.: The politicians who started the anti-"sanctuary state" wave in California will be meeting with President Trump on Wednesday. Los Angeles Times
The cavalry? The initial deployment of California National Guard troops has arrived at the border with Mexico and will soon begin backing up federal law enforcement agents. San Diego Union-Tribune
Harrowing tale: "An investigation by CNN has found that the Border Patrol has been, at best, haphazard about tracking and recording deaths." CNN
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
On the campaign trail: Why a handful of rich charter school supporters are spending millions to elect Antonio Villaraigosa as governor. Los Angeles Times
And on the horizon: Gov. Jerry Brown's embrace last week of a $2-billion bond to fund homeless housing could make for an even busier ballot in November. Los Angeles Times
Midterm-a-palooza: "Six months before Election Day, Rep. Mimi Walters and other members of California's endangered GOP congressional delegation are upbeat about surviving the much-predicted Democratic wave. A voter referendum on the November ballot to repeal a state gasoline tax — for which Walters helped raise millions of dollars — has invigorated the conservative base, they say." Politico
CRIME AND COURTS
Back in court: The defense attorney for Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the suspect in the Golden State Killer case, fought on Monday against the release of case documents sought by the Los Angeles Times and other media organizations. Los Angeles Times
Abuse allegations: A mother is denying abusing her 10 children, after police said they were rescued from what they describe as "horrible living conditions" in a Fairfield home. Los Angeles Times
Digging in: Inglewood Councilman Eloy Morales also works as a consultant, and his clients include companies he's supported with his votes. Daily Breeze
Big picture: "How Cities Are Reining In Out-of-Control Policing Tech." Slate
THE ENVIRONMENT
The future! "California, battered by global warming's weather whiplash, is fighting to stop it." The Guardian
The past: "Californians spent six years breathing dangerous exhaust fumes from illegal diesel cars produced by Volkswagen. Now the state's air pollution cops are crafting a remedy for that damage that has been done." Sacramento Bee
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
RIP: Margot Kidder, the actress who reached new heights with her seminal performance as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in "Superman: The Movie," died Sunday. She was 69. Los Angeles Times
Wow! "For 20 years, thousands of goths have gathered for Bats Day at Disneyland. Here are 17 photographs from the mopiest place on earth." New York Times
Protection necessary: "A California report finds the number of cases of sexually transmitted diseases in the state reached a record high in 2017." Associated Press
Fancy: Whatever you think of him, check out the headquarters for Kanye West's Yeezy Brand, which is located in an office park in Calabasas. Pin Up Magazine
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: Partly cloudy, 68, Tuesday. Sunny, 70, Wednesday. San Diego: Partly cloudy, 67, Tuesday and Wednesday. San Francisco area: Party cloudy, 61, Tuesday. Partly cloudy, 62, Wednesday. Sacramento: Sunny, 74, Tuesday. Showers, 70, Wednesday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today's California memory comes from Robert Ruiz:
"After moving to East Oakland from Tucson, Ariz., at the age of 8, I was amazed at all the parks, grass, flowers, water, clouds, bridges, tall buildings and the variety of people. After a period of time, our family of four boys and one girl moved to West Oakland off of 14th Street and 85th Avenue. Primary school was only one block away. However, grades 5 through 8 were two miles away. I would walk to school feeling safe. Our backyard had two immense fig trees offering plenty of shade on sunny days and a bounty of figs. It was quite a treat learning about figs. A garden was planted and fresh vegetables were served with meals. We enjoyed living in Oakland for five years until we moved to another state that was just like Arizona. These are some of the fond memories our family has of Oakland."
