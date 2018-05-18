Essential California: The three finalists for LAPD chief

As young cops, the three finalists for chief of the Los Angeles Police Department— Robert Arcos, Michel Moore and Bill Scott —were taught a harsh style of policing that emphasized crackdowns and arrests. They have since disavowed that strategy, rising through the ranks of a department that has recast itself as a kinder, gentler LAPD. All three use similar catchphrases: building ties with residents, investing in youth sports and academic programs, assuring immigrants that the LAPD wants to help them, not deport them. But for Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a run for president, each of the veteran cops brings contrasting political benefits. Los Angeles Times