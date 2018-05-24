Essential California: Who is spending big to help decide who's your next D.A.?

"I was born in Pomona, the fourth of four children. Our dad was from Missouri and wanted us to experience living more in the 'outdoors,' so he bought a cabin in Mount Baldy and parked us there for a year. He made the commute to Pomona while we attended a one-room schoolhouse, all four of us in one room! After school we would hike and play in the hills and streams of Mount Baldy. Barefoot most of the time, we never worried about being alone or away from our folks. It was a beautiful existence while it lasted. Unfortunately it wasn't the best education result for my older siblings, and we returned to Pomona the next year to our home and the more advanced education it offered."