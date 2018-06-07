Essential California: Many people work hard to avoid the homeless. These volunteers embrace them

”I remember the exact place and time California became my home. Brought to California as a 5-year-old by the westward migration of extended family, I grew up with relatives who always fondly talked about ‘back East’ as home. I became a true Californian the summer just after graduating from high school in Orange County. That summer I immersed myself in the Orange County coast with friends, grunion runs and bonfires (both in the legal beach rings and illegally along ‘the cliffs’). On a perfect summer night, a motorhead friend from high school picked me up in his father’s old convertible Alfa Romeo Spider. My buddy had just finished rebuilding the engine, so we cruised down to PCH and headed north just past dusk. With the car’s top down, the smell and sight of every fire ring burning along the beach and the Eagles’ ‘Take It to the Limit’ blasting ‘So put me on a highway and show me a sign’ from the radio, I knew I was not only home, but home was paradise. To this day, when I drive that stretch of PCH, hear the Eagles or smell coastal fire rings, it still brings me back to that personal California homecoming.”