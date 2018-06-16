Essential California: Misconduct alleged at L.A.'s Building and Safety agency

It began with an investigation into bad workplace behavior: a high-level manager inside the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety accused of yelling at his workers. City investigators soon received reports of more unusual activities, such as staffers being punished by having to eat an entire pizza in one sitting. That probe, in turn, led personnel department officials to uncover unauthorized purchases, falsified invoices and $24,900 in payments to a consulting company that did not exist, said Frank Bush, general manager at Building and Safety. Los Angeles Times