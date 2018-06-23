Essential California: Is sleeping on the streets a crime?

Eleven years ago, Los Angeles officials agreed to stop arresting people for bedding down for the night on streets and sidewalks until the city had built more homeless housing. The deal ended a legal battle with skid row residents and their advocates, who argued that the law trampled on the rights of homeless people who had nowhere else to go. Now Mayor Eric Garcetti says enough housing has been built to meet the settlement requirements, clearing the way to enforce the law again. But if L.A. starts ticketing people under the contested code, it is likely to kick off a new battle with homeless advocates. Los Angeles Times