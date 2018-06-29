Essential California: Green card in wallet, he's facing deportation

“I came to California with my grandparents in 1940, from Las Vegas, when I was just a small child. We lived in Inglewood, Hawthorne and Pasadena. My mother had visions of becoming a movie star and had settled in Hollywood. Later she remarried and moved to Riverside. I remember taking Route 66 to Riverside and stopping for Washington State apples and other goodies along the way, which passed by walnut and orange groves. In those days, little traffic but still a three-hour jaunt. I moved to Riverside after my grandfather’s death and grew up there. I would take a ride on weekends to Newport. No 99 Freeway but a winding two-lane highway through the canyon and down tree-lined Tustin Avenue. Orange orchards and sugar beets from Santa Ana area to Costa Mesa. Those were great years. Orange County really had oranges!”