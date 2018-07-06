Essential California: How a mysterious notebook is the key to seeking asylum

Nearly 2,000 people seeking asylum in the United States have put their name in a notebook. Its origins are unclear, but it was created after U.S. border officials began to limit the number of asylum seekers allowed to enter the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The notebook became a way for the immigrants to keep track of who is next in line. The book’s guardian — always an asylum seeker — scrawls each person’s name and country of origin in blue ink. But the book has also become fraught with both symbolism and anger. Los Angeles Times