Essential California: Wildfires rage in a record heat wave

For its litany of problems, it’s been hard to kill the tiny Sativa-Los Angeles County Water District. It has survived scandals involving financial instability, nepotism, poor maintenance and mismanagement. Then in the last year, brown, smelly water started coming out of the taps — giving authorities what they believe is their best chance to close the water district once and for all. But it won’t be easy. The first challenge is economic: Sativa delivers inexpensive water to 1,600 homes in Compton and Willowbrook, and finding a replacement has been hard. The second is legal: Laws intended to thwart government overreach make it difficult to shut down a district — even one as troubled as Sativa. Los Angeles Times