Essential California: A destructive summer brings blunt talk about climate change

It's Monday, Aug. 6
TOP STORIES
California has been getting hotter for some time, but July was in a league of its own, with all-time records set across the state along with deadly fires. The extreme conditions have caused scientists and policymakers to speak more openly and emphatically about what is causing this dramatic shift. A look at how climate change brought record-setting conditions to the state this summer, from Palm Springs and Death Valley to the water under a San Diego pier. Los Angeles Times
-- The Mendocino Complex fire is expected to become the third-largest fire in California history by Monday morning and could take the top spot within in a week. This blaze exploded in ways that firefighters never expected and is now consuming land in three counties. Los Angeles Times
-- Sacramento lawmakers face a series of complicated policy choices, none more so than those the role that California utilities play in preventing wildfires and the liability to which they’re exposed when their equipment plays a part in the origins of a blaze. Los Angeles Times
-- Sweden gets a taste of California wildfires. San Francisco Chronicle
-- Redding is trying to recover after losing 1,000 homes, and the deaths of at least seven people. Record Searchlight
Behold the ‘apartel’
L.A. has been slow to roll out new rules to stop apartment buildings from being run like hotels. As that debate drags on, an international chain called Ginosi has built a business around its L.A. “apartels" — furnished apartments available for short stays. Los Angeles Times
Battle of the beach
Is one of the Calfornia coast’s great protectors becoming a traitor? Some are wondering why he has represented developers and accused Coastal Act violators in recent times, and why he is the attorney behind an attempt by residents of a Santa Cruz neighborhood of multimillion-dollar homes to keep the gate to a public beach closed. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
“It was so heartbreaking”: Five people were killed when their twin-engine Cessna airplane crashed near South Coast Plaza in Santa Ana on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say all those who died were in the plane, and no one on the ground was hurt. Los Angeles Times
It’s the story ...: The drama over the sale of the Brady Bunch house says something about L.A.’s overheated real estate market. Just ask Lance Bass. Los Angeles Times
“Poppycock”: Angels skipper Mike Scioscia is denying reports that he is expected to step down at the end of this season, when his 10-year, $50-million contract expires. Los Angeles Times
Perspective: The battle for the soul of Leimert Park. Los Angeles Times
Revoked: The state has shut down a celebrity rehab center in Pasadena. Los Angeles Daily News
CRIME AND COURTS
Arrests made: Berkeley once again was a political flashpoint as right-wing protesters and counter-demonstrators faced each other. Los Angeles Times
Graphic testimony: The chilling allegations facing an ex-NFL player in San Diego. San Diego Union-Tribune
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Working on the railroad: Contractors building a 31-mile section of California’s high-speed rail project have complained that the Union Pacific railroad is causing delays and significant cost increases. The allegation could lead to a delay claim against the state. Los Angeles Times
Harsh reality: California’s housing crisis is causing real problems for refugees. Mercury News
Power struggle: Electric vehicles come to the Central Valley, but are there enough stations to power them? Fresno Bee
Look out? Is the Southern California crash finally coming? Depends who you talk to. Orange County Register
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
A eulogy: With much of 20th Century Fox about to be swallowed up by Disney, a nostalgic look back at when this studio felt like the center of the world. The Hollywood Reporter
Speaking up: CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl broke his silence and expressed support for the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the company chairman and his longtime boss, Leslie Moonves. “He put me in this job. At the same time we must respect the voices that come forward. All allegations need to be and are being taken seriously.” Los Angeles Times
Plus: What is going on at “60 Minutes”? Los Angeles Times
“The gendered motorcycle”: Women want to be part of “The Wild Ones.” New York Times
Break time: Will San Francisco’s government regulations finally bring back the “real” office lunch? Please. Wall Street Journal
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
AND FINALLY
