Essential California: A closer look at the $119.5-million Aliso Canyon settlement

“It was about 1968 when my family lived in Orange County, about a 10-minute drive from Disneyland. On random summer nights, my brothers and I would don our pajamas, grab our pillows and blankets and hop into the rear of our Volkswagen square back (no seat belts) and our parents would drive us (never any traffic) to the Disneyland parking lot, which then was a paved lot and free to anyone. There, we had a front-row seat to Disneyland's nightly fireworks show. My favorite part was watching Tinker Bell 'fly' down from the top of the Matterhorn during the finale. My brothers always said they could see the wire from which she dangled, but I knew she was truly flying.”