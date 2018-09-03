Essential California: A step toward greater police transparency

Gov. Jerry Brown must now decide what to do with a collection of proposed laws to bolster fire prevention efforts and the readiness of residents, along with a plan in which utility companies could pass some wildfire-related costs onto customers. Consumer groups and large industrial stakeholders were enraged by provisions in SB 901 that will offer financial help to utility companies to pay for the liability costs of fires. Pacific Gas & Electric is facing potential bankruptcy from the costs of wine country fires. Los Angeles Times