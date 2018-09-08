Essential California: How eight elite San Francisco families funded Gavin Newsom’s political ascent

Taking stock of “Crazy Rich Asians”: “Whenever a new portrayal of Asian Americans comes out — which is not often — many of us hold our breath. Will it be racist? Will it be good? Authentic? Corny? Because Hollywood has made so few of them, Asian American movies and TV shows face an intense scrutiny that is impossible to pass, said Nancy Wang Yuen, a sociology professor at Biola University who studies race and ethnicity in film. Audiences who have grown up with stereotyped and accented portrayals are frustrated and impatient for progress. ‘We’re all kind of traumatized,’ Yuen said. ‘It’s a burden that no film should ever have to endure.’ ” Los Angeles Times