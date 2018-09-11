Essential California: Clean power to the people

“We moved to California in 1955 when I was 5 years old, from New Mexico. I remember going to the beach for the first time — Neither I, nor the rest of my family, had ever seen so much water! Disneyland had just opened that year, and we went on New Year’s Day in 1956. I remember being so excited and happy to be there and felt I had been transformed into a truly ‘magic’ place! My older sister, Sue, went there for Grad Night the following June, and Walt Disney was in the parade down Main Street, and he reached out to her in the multitude of people and shook her hand warmly! That was a fabulous memory for us all, even though the rest of us had not been there!”