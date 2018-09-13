Essential California: Inside the push to list quake-vulnerable buildings

“I have lived in the Inland Empire for all 26 years of my life (except for college), and one story about California specifically has stuck out in my mind. For my cousin’s bachelorette party a couple of years ago, we rented a house right on Venice Beach. There was a little balcony I was sitting outside with my cousin’s soon-to-be sister-in-law from Greensville, S.C. We were watching all of the characters walking around Venice, and a man walked by in bright green scrubs. The soon-to-be sister-in-law turned to me and said, ‘Wow, those are awesome scrubs, California doctors are way cooler than in South Carolina!’ I had to explain to her that he wasn’t a certified doctor, but worked for the office of Mary Jane. It took her about a minute, and then she realized what I meant and couldn't believe that profession existed. I can only imagine what she went home and told her friends and family when she got home after that weekend in Venice Beach.”