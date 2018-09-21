Essential California: A smoggy summer

”In October 1985, I, along with my wife and two sons, moved to California from Taiwan. We lived temporarily with my sister in Cerritos. Within a week, I did what I thought was very ‘American’ by going to the DMV and applying for my driver’s license. As I waited in this long line of people in its Bellflower office, I saw a person dressed up in full costume as a witch coming out of an office next to me. She (or he) cut through the line and walked to the open cubicle area where DMV staff worked. While watching the stunning scene, I noticed that no one else seemed to be disturbed by it. Better yet, there were even more people in the cubicle area in a variety of dresses and makeup. Some looked fairly ‘normal’ to me, but others seemed a little ‘odd.’ I knew America was a free county and California was known to be liberal, but this was a bit shocking. I’ve since received my driver’s license, had a great career in California and been enjoying my retirement (still in Cerritos), but it wasn’t until a couple years later that I realized it was something called ‘Halloween!’ ”