Essential California: Goodbye to the gas tax increase and the bullet train?

“When I was a little girl, I remember my dad telling me the story of why he moved to the San Gabriel Valley. He told me of driving his ’42 Ford over Kellogg Hill, and there stretched before him were acres and acres of flowers and orange groves. Imagine the clear blue sky, vivid color and fragrance that met his senses! To see the valley now, it is almost impossible to picture how beautiful it once was. Hopefully there are some great-grandparents around that will share this memory with the children who now live in the San Gabriel Valley.”