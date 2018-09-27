Essential California: A fight over rent control

“In 1982 I celebrated my quinceañera (traditional Mexican 15th birthday celebration) at the Church of the Epiphany in Lincoln Heights wearing a big white dress. The girls in my court wore pink dresses and the boys wore burgundy tuxes with pink ruffled shirts. Our family church was the birthplace of the Chicano Movement in the 1960s, but to me, it was a special place with beautiful traditions that honored our community and my Mexican and Californio ancestors. We always enjoyed homemade Mexican hot chocolate, pan dulce and tamales after church, and sometimes we had Aztec dancers dancing down the aisle during church.”