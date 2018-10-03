Essential California: The white supremacists at the center of a Charlottesville hate case

The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade is a group of volunteers that formed after the deadly Montecito mudslides in January to help neighbors dig sludge out of their homes. Finding relics soon became their specialty, and then an obligation. The tiniest of trinkets mean everything these days. Now, the group searches for the invaluable. A girl of 2, with doe eyes — Lydia Sutthithepa — and Jack Cantin, a 17-year-old Eagle Scout, both missing since the storm. Los Angeles Times