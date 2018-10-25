Essential California: Can two former Republicans turn Orange County blue?

“My greatest memory of living in California happened yesterday on my drive into town. We have the most pristine undammed river in United States, the serpentine-infused, green and blue clear waters of the Smith River. I get to marvel at it daily on my drive into town in what is said to be the tsunami capital of the United States, Crescent City. On the drive I am under the canopy and beside the huge trunks of the tallest trees in the world, the coastal redwood. The memory I have of California is appreciating living in it daily and remembering what it offered me yesterday and its promise for tomorrow. It is its very diversity of people and biomes that make it the Golden State and the mecca of past, present and future generations of immigrants of which I am the beneficiary.”