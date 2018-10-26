Essential California: Can the Dodgers turn it around?

“I have many wonderful memories of 40 years in California. But the first, and one that often comes to mind, is from my first week here. In the final days of February 1978, a good friend and I loaded up a Ford Pinto wagon and headed west to escape a brutal upstate New York winter. We had an AAA triptych map to L.A. with no specifics except to meet the Pacific. Arriving about three weeks later during a downpour was not what we had envisioned by any means. The rain seemed to continue for a week — though it was likely just a day or two. Still, we tired of the gray drizzle in L.A. quickly, so we drove north on the 101 and stopped one night at a motel, somewhere on Harbor Boulevard, above the Ventura Pier. We woke on a brilliant, sunny St. Patrick’s Day morning to the greenest hills I had ever seen. They seemed to be rolling just above the beach. And then turning to see the Channel Islands, just off the coast, and just as green, I decided right then that I was home. At least that’s how I remember it. Home has moved from Ventura County to Alameda County to Santa Clara County to Santa Cruz over the years, but I haven’t spent more than a couple of weeks in a row away from California since I arrived.”