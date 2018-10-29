Essential California: What has and hasn't changed in Hollywood

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Monday, Oct. 29, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Actress Sarah Scott was lying under the covers when, she says, her co-star Kip Pardue became aroused. She could tell, because he took her hand and placed it on his groin just as they were about to film a post-coital scene for an independent television pilot. She was shocked by his behavior, particularly because it happened on May 16, mere months after hundreds of allegations of sexual misconduct had been made against powerful men in Hollywood. Still, Scott shot the scene. When filming was done, she says Pardue called her into his dressing room, where he masturbated in front of her. The actress says she was frustrated in her attempts to report the incident, even in the #MeToo era. When contacted by The Times, Pardue apologized for placing Scott’s hand on his penis during their scene together, but he denied everything the actress alleges happened after the scene was completed. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Jessica Barth and Caitlin Dulany, two actresses who spoke out with sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein last year, have joined to create an online reporting system for those who say they were abused or mistreated in Hollywood. Los Angeles Times
How the gubernatorial candidates made their millions
For the last two decades, Gavin Newsom has been rising to the highest levels of California politics. At the same time, he also has become a multimillionaire businessman, with an upscale chain of wine stores, wineries, restaurants, nightclubs, hotels and retail shops stretching from the Bay Area and Napa Valley to Lake Tahoe and Palm Springs. He built some of those businesses with the Gettys, heirs to an oil fortune who have deep connections to the Democratic lieutenant governor’s family. Los Angeles Times
Before he launched a bid for California governor, Republican John Cox made a fortune in real estate. Cox has tapped into the profits from those real estate ventures, combined with the proceeds from his Illinois-based law office, investment firm and property management business, to bankroll two decades of ambitious — and thus far unsuccessful — forays into politics. This year, that wellspring of cash has helped take Cox all the way to the November election and a one-on-one face-off with Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. Los Angeles Times
Winter has come — to Dodger Stadium
The Boston Red Sox won the World Series with a 5-1 victory over the Dodgers in Game 5 on Sunday, capturing the series four games to one and extending the Dodgers’ title drought to 30 years. Columnist Bill Plaschke surveys a chilly scene. Los Angeles Times
-- The “Super Sports Equinox”: Los Angeles hosted a home game in five major sports. These two fans attended them all. Los Angeles Times
-- After President Trump ripped Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for removing Rich Hill with a four-run lead in Game 4, Hill ripped Trump for his tweet. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
On homelessness: Steve Lopez writes that Angelenos must begin to show a little more compassion as the city figures out how to spend the billions that are available to help solve the region’s homelessness crisis. Los Angeles Times
Plus: This is why Belmont Shore residents plan on patrolling homeless encampments this week. Long Beach Press-Telegram
“Devastating and soul-killing”: L.A.-area Jewish leaders respond to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. Los Angeles Times
Plus: Survivors of the 1999 attack on a Jewish community center in Granada Hills reflect after Pittsburgh. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
One perspective: Ronald Reagan was right on amnesty for immigrants. Here’s why. Sacramento Bee
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Election watch: Inglewood city elections were once the stuff of lawn signs and candidate forums. But as a wave of development transforms Inglewood into a destination for pro sports and entertainment, November’s mayoral race has become a contentious fight not just between old friends but also between some bold-face names with sway far outside the city limits. Los Angeles Times
Shaking it up: “What California needs is not a new Republican Party — at least at the state level — but what the late Kevin Starr called ‘the Party of California,’ ” Joel Kotkin writes. “This party would target the growing independent constituency, now larger than Republicans, as well as Democrats who might be disaffected by their party’s relentless move to the left.” Orange County Register
Encouraging: “California high school students showed gains on the 2018 SAT college entrance exam but less than half of the test takers in the state scored at levels considered college ready in both reading and math skills, and big gaps remain among ethnic and racial groups.” EdSource
Proposition 10: Rent control could be coming to California. Do old arguments apply? San Diego Union-Tribune
CRIME AND COURTS
Ugly stuff: A former Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to abusing minors has been hit with a lawsuit alleging he molested two brothers. Los Angeles Times
Plus: “How a SoCal priest preyed on two brothers and destroyed an immigrant family.” LAist
Key ruling: A judge has ruled that the man accused of killing two Palm Springs police officers during an ambush-style attack is mentally fit to be executed if found guilty. Los Angeles Times
In Orange County: “They want to register voters in jail. The sheriff won’t let them inside to do it.” Huffington Post
THE ENVIRONMENT
Hunter and the hunted: This Northern California mountain lion is a serial killer — of horses. Los Angeles Times
The animating issue: “Water isn’t a liberal or conservative issue – it’s the issue in the Central Valley and in many parts of California.” Visalia Times-Delta
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Where to drink G&Ts: Why you should be ordering gin and tonics, and who's making the best ones in L.A. right now. Los Angeles Times
Hers and his: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have gone 50/50 in the 90210, splitting ownership of a $13.45-million mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, real estate records show. Los Angeles Times
Valley talk: Are we ready for the post-Zuckerberg era at Facebook? Vanity Fair
Sign of the times: “The most famous strip club in San Francisco is on the market, and the seller is hoping to consummate soon with a buyer.” SF Gate
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
AND FINALLY
