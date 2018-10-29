Essential California: What has and hasn't changed in Hollywood

Actress Sarah Scott was lying under the covers when, she says, her co-star Kip Pardue became aroused. She could tell, because he took her hand and placed it on his groin just as they were about to film a post-coital scene for an independent television pilot. She was shocked by his behavior, particularly because it happened on May 16, mere months after hundreds of allegations of sexual misconduct had been made against powerful men in Hollywood. Still, Scott shot the scene. When filming was done, she says Pardue called her into his dressing room, where he masturbated in front of her. The actress says she was frustrated in her attempts to report the incident, even in the #MeToo era. When contacted by The Times, Pardue apologized for placing Scott’s hand on his penis during their scene together, but he denied everything the actress alleges happened after the scene was completed. Los Angeles Times