Essential California: Orange County supermoms, a political force to be reckoned with

On the eve of a heated midterm election widely viewed as a referendum on President Trump, some wealthy, educated suburban women in Orange County — like peers across the country — are going above and beyond showing up at marches and protests and voting to show disapproval for the president. They are cutting their own political ads, organizing candidate forums and hosting fundraisers that raise tens of thousands of dollars in a single night. Like Katie Kalvoda, 43, who retired in 2016 from running a real estate investment fund, many of the mothers she organized with were current or former working professional women with unparalleled organizational and multitasking skills. Los Angeles Times