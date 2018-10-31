Essential California: Legal scholars dismiss Trump's plan to challenge citizenship at birth

President Trump, who has been campaigning intensely against immigration ahead of next week’s elections, said in a television interview that he is “in the process” of preparing an executive order to end the right to citizenship for children born in the United States to parents who are here illegally. “It’ll happen,” he said in an interview with Axios scheduled to air on HBO this weekend. Trump did not lay out specifics, including a timeline, making his plans uncertain. In the past, he has promised to take up some issues in short order and then failed to do so. At other times, his public comments foretell actual policy plans. Trump’s words have been especially unreliable in the run-up to the midterm elections, promising, for example, that Congress would approve a new tax cut before next week’s election, even though the House and Senate are not in session. Los Angeles Times