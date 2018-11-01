Essential California: The 6-year-old girl living with a bullet in her body

“In early November 1963, Dad and Mom, with us six kids, loaded the family station wagon and headed west to California from Phoenix. It was long after dark the second day when we arrived in San Francisco, and we were weary from the long journey. After driving around all evening and failing to find accommodations, Dad checked us into a salesman’s display room on the third floor of the St. Francis Hotel. I remember how grand we felt the next morning waking up to witness the sun, which rose up bright and clear over Union Square, generously illuminating our room through the hotel's spacious windows. I remember my sisters leaning out a window above the Powell St. portico that Saturday morning to marvel at the activity on the street and square below. There was Macy's to the south, Bullock and Jones to the north, City of Paris to the East with its replica Eiffel Tower and red neon sign, and I. Magnin was just around the corner. The traffic on Post, Geary, and Powell Streets, the latter replete with the distinctive sound of cable cars, was mounting for a busy morning of shoppers on the square.”