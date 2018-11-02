Essential California: In this House district, Asian Americans hold the key to victory

”I was born in 1942 at Mercy Hospital in San Diego and grew to a teenager in East SD. As youths we would spend our days in the canyons or riding our bikes down to fish in the gravel pits near the mission. Mission Valley was all truck farms in those days. I was always jealous of my parents who moved to San Diego in the ’30s, when the Mission Valley freeway was a dirt road. Dad was an old China Marine from Texas; Mom, from Iowa, was a nurse at Hillside Hospital. I still have family in San Diego and now two sons are now Californians. I love California, but so does everybody else!”