Today: A Nation of Immigrants No More? Adam v. Eve in OC.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

A Nation of Immigrants No More?

Two days after Donald Trump’s immigration speech, its reverberations continue. The biggest change Trump advocated is a long-term cutback on legal immigrants. Until now, most Republicans have said their party opposes only illegal immigration, not the authorized kind. Here’s how Trump shifted that ground — and what it could do to the GOP.

Donald Trump lays out his immigration policy at a rally in Phoenix. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

More Politics

-- Trump’s speech prompted several of his Latino advisors to resign.

-- Hillary Clinton had her biggest fundraising month yet in August.

-- Melania Trump sued the Daily Mail for defamation, and the newspaper retracted its report that claimed she worked for an escort service.

Would the Jury Buy the Oldest Defense: My Wife Made Me Do It?

Kent Easter was a high-powered Orange County lawyer, but on the witness stand he cast himself as a hapless cuckold controlled by the machinations of his wife, Jill. He insisted Jill was the one obsessed with exacting revenge on Kelli Peters and the one who planted drugs in Peters’ car. Would the jurors buy it? Read Chapter 5 of Christopher Goffard’s six-part series, “Framed.”

Elon Musk’s Bad Week

Highflying entrepreneur Elon Musk was already facing safety concerns about Tesla’s Autopilot feature and cash flow issues when another of his ventures went up in flames: A SpaceX rocket was destroyed in what he called a “fast fire, not an explosion” on a Florida launchpad. (Watch the video and see for yourself.) Given that the satellite on board was destined to be part of Facebook’s plan to deliver Internet signals from space, it put a kink in the plans of not only Musk but also Mark Zuckerberg.

O Say, Can You Sit?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is far from the first athlete to stir controversy over a protest during the national anthem, but it comes at a time fraught with debates about policing, race and patriotism. Even veterans are split on whether his actions have disgraced or honored them. Take a look back at the intertwining of sports and the anthem — and an L.A. high school coach who made waves in the ’80s.

The Rise and Fall of the Left in Latin America

The protesters came from all over Venezuela. They carried posters reading “No more socialism” and “Venezuela wants a recall.” A huge demonstration in Caracas, the capital, was aimed at ousting President Nicolás Maduro, but it was also a rejection of leftist policies finding disfavor across Latin America. Our report from the streets of Venezuela’s capital examines the forces at work.

CALIFORNIA

-- The gunman who killed a TSA officer at Los Angeles International Airport in 2013 has agreed to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty.

-- Steve Lopez: Transparency? In Sacramento? Two bills aimed at cleaning up the Coastal Commission have died an ignoble death.

-- Robin Abcarian examines the dangers of marijuana for young people, whose brains are still developing.

-- Those lazy, hazy days of summer: Three black bears and a dog became unlikely TV stars in a Pasadena pool drama.

NATION-WORLD

-- Hermine weakens to a tropical storm in Georgia but still packs drenching rain.

-- President Obama’s final trip to Asia is unlikely to be the victory lap he had hoped for.

-- Georgetown University will give preference in admissions to the descendants of slaves owned by Maryland Jesuits.

-- Residents of government-held western Aleppo feel the world has forgotten them in media coverage of the Syrian war.

-- Meet the pangolin, the most poached and illegally trafficked mammal in the world.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- In an op-ed for The Times, “The Birth of a Nation” actress Gabrielle Union says she cannot take the Nate Parker rape allegations lightly.

-- Ron Howard’s documentary “Eight Days a Week” chronicles the Fab Four’s astonishing ride during the height of Beatlemania.