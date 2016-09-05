Today: Will Clinton or Trump Win in Suburbia? In Irvine, a Fall From Grace Like No Other.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss on Labor Day.
TOP STORIES
Will Clinton or Trump Win in Suburbia?
Look at our electoral college map, and the geography of this presidential campaign is self-evident: Donald Trump is dominating in rural America, while Hillary Clinton is winning in the big cities. But what about the voters who live in suburbia, or even where the suburbs meet the exurbs? Cathleen Decker looks at a slice of Pennsylvania north and west of Philadelphia that could offer some clues as to how the election will swing.
In Irvine, a Fall From Grace Like No Other
“Bonkers.” “Highly addictive.” A “karma smoothie.” Readers have been talking this past week about a riveting tale of revenge in Irvine. Now, the final chapter in Christopher Goffard’s six-part series, “Framed,” has arrived. Even after the conclusion of criminal proceedings against Kent and Jill Easter in their plot to plant drugs in a PTA mom’s car, the legal repercussions continued. Here is what would become of the Easters and their target, Kelli Peters. And do you have questions for our reporter? Submit them now and join a live chat at noon Tuesday with Goffard on Facebook.
The Cosby Effect on Rape Laws
Bill Cosby has denied dozens of accusations of sexual assault, but in only one case does he face criminal charges. A lot of that has to do with statutes of limitation. That’s why lawmakers in California have moved to remove such barriers to prosecution, even though legal experts are divided on the issue. Now, Gov. Jerry Brown will have to decide whether to sign a measure that would abolish time limits for charging someone with rape and other sex crimes that now carry a 10-year deadline.
Dancing, Deepak and Dogs: Iran’s Culture Clash
Iran still has its clerics who lead “Death to America” chants at Friday prayers and “moral police” on the lookout for violations of Islamic dress and behavior. But around Tehran, many in the middle class are rebelling in small but significant ways: holding Western-style weddings, buying Deepak Chopra books and living with man’s best friend. Look no further than a park sign that says, “No Dogs Allowed,” where a furry crowd and their humans come out at night.
Why L.A. Is Losing the Flat-Top Look
L.A.’s skyline is changing: After 40 years of skyscrapers adhering to a building code that required landing sites for helicopters on top, officials have changed the rule, allowing the Wilshire Grand to be crowned with a spire and sail structure. This weekend, workers installed the final piece of the spire, making the Wilshire Grand the tallest building in the western United States. But it wasn’t easy. See why more daring architecture could follow.
CALIFORNIA
-- Officials are calling for the federal government to intervene as Hanjin Shipping Co.’s bankruptcy filing stalls some shipments of goods to the Port of Long Beach.
-- Part of LAX was evacuated Sunday after police drew their weapons during a traffic stop outside Terminal 3.
-- Santa Ana is struggling with a growing homeless population around its Civic Center.
-- George Skelton: The Legislature helped poor people and farmworkers but skipped the middle class.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Gabrielle Union, a sexual assault survivor, speaks out about playing a woman who is raped in Nate Parker’s “The Birth of a Nation.”
-- Amy Adams has been nominated for an Oscar five times, four of them for her work as a supporting actress. Here’s why she loves smaller roles.
-- David Muir reflects on two years behind the desk on ABC’s “World News Tonight.”
-- Jerry Heller, the controversial early manager of N.W.A, has died at age 75.
NATION-WORLD
-- In China, President Obama struggles for an elusive deal with Russia on Syria.
-- Anti-Beijing forces gained momentum in Hong Kong’s most important election since the 1997 handover.
-- Germany opened its doors to refugees a year ago, but some residents have had enough.
-- Cornell University welcomes the school's youngest student ever: a 12-year-old college freshman.
-- The FDA is issuing strong new warnings about the risk of using opioid painkillers with certain antidepressants.
BUSINESS
-- Our long stagnant-paycheck nightmare may finally be nearing an end.
-- Is Elon Musk trying to do too much too fast?
SPORTS
-- Meet top Rams executive Kevin Demoff, an integral figure in bringing the NFL back to Los Angeles for the first time in 22 years.
-- The U.S. Open saw a French revolution, as three French players won. One of them defeated Rafael Nadal.
OPINION
-- How Labor Day sprang from state violence.
-- Trump's hard-line stance on immigration may hurt the GOP for generations to come.
-- Attention, city officials: No more freebies for the Rams.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- More food for Labor Day thought: How the Weber grill was born. (Smithsonian Magazine)
-- The origins of the “don’t wear white after Labor Day” rule. (KQED)
-- Remember jingles? Here’s why they fell out of favor. (The Atlantic)
ONLY IN L.A.
It’s time for Dodger baseball, finally, on broadcast TV. After an impasse that has kept Vin Scully’s calls from being heard in most Southern California homes, an agreement has been worked out to air the broadcaster’s final six regular-season games on KTLA this month. Now, will the rest of the country get to hear Scully close out his 67-season run?
