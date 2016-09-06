Today: On Your Marks. Set. Campaign! How Vinyl Got Its Groove Back.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

On Your Marks. Set. Campaign!

Although this presidential campaign has felt more like a marathon along a zigzagging course, the traditional sprint to election day begins with Labor Day. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump each got off to a flying start. In Clinton’s case, that included a new plane big enough to hold the press corps, along with some (cough) turbulence. Trump brought out a Civil War reference, saying, “Our jobs have been taken like Grant took Richmond.” Just remember: Nine weeks to go.

More Politics

-- Can Clinton turn Georgia from red to blue? It's a matter of black and white.

-- Republican activists in Israel are trying to get out the expat vote for Trump.

-- Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson won his first newspaper endorsement.

The Unsinkable Phyllis Schlafly

Newsweek called her “the first lady of anti-feminism.” Betty Friedan told her, “I'd like to burn you at the stake.” But Phyllis Schlafly didn’t flinch. “Don't call me Ms.,” she would say. “To me, it means misery.” The longtime conservative standard-bearer, who helped defeat the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s and was at the Republican convention in July to support Trump, has died at age 92.

The Business of Detaining Immigrants

The Obama administration is considering phasing out for-profit immigration detention centers, a major shift in policy that immigration officials oppose. It’s a big business, with an estimated $1 billion going to private facilities that hold about two-thirds of the roughly 31,000 people in custody on an average day. Civil rights advocates complain about the conditions in the facilities, but immigration officials say the alternatives would be worse.

A Key Test for the Coastal Commission

A turbulent year for the California Coastal Commission could come to a head Wednesday when a vote on the Newport Banning Ranch project takes place. The proposal calls for 900 homes, retail space and a hotel to be built on the largest undeveloped coastal parcel in Southern California. But questions of transparency have dogged commissioners. Will they approve the full project or a scaled-back version recommended by commission staff?

A New Odyssey in the Aegean

Last year, hundreds of thousands of refugees passed through the Greek island of Lesbos as they fled war and poverty for the safety of Europe. Now, the flow has slowed to a trickle. But after seeing images from the epicenter of the biggest refugee crisis since World War II, tourists have largely stopped coming too. That spells trouble in this Greek paradise.

How Vinyl Got Its Groove Back

In the music biz, sales of downloads and CDs are in decline, yet there is a silver lining: Vinyl has made a serious comeback. Good old-fashioned records are just a fraction of the overall industry, but with sales of them on the rise, people like mastering engineer Ron McMaster of Capitol Records are putting retirement on hold.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her? If you haven’t already, read the full six-chapter “Framed” series. Join a live chat with reporter Christopher Goffard today at noon Pacific.

-- Your tax dollars at work: A flawed missile defense system generated $2 billion in bonuses for Boeing.

-- Along I-15 west of Las Vegas, the Ivanpah Solar Plant kills 6,000 birds a year.

-- Steve Lopez: So exactly what could be wrong with having taco trucks on every corner?

-- Behold the Chinese typewriter: a precursor to smartphone technology that looks something like a cross between a deli-meat slicer and a small printing press.

-- Was Mother Teresa a saint? Her legacy is a matter of debate in Kolkata, the city she made synonymous with suffering.

-- NASA’s Juno spacecraft has sent home unprecedented images of Jupiter’s north pole, revealing a stormy fluid-scape.

-- The rise of the robot security guards: “Once it gets arms,” says one human guard, “it'll replace all of us.”

CALIFORNIA

-- More than 400 people were arrested and five people were hospitalized during a Labor Day weekend electronic music festival in San Bernardino County.

-- A new satellite-based air traffic control system is ready for takeoff in the crowded skies of Southern California.