Today: Clinton, Trump and the Vets. The Cure for What Ails Fox?

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.
TOP STORIES
Clinton, Trump and the Vets
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have said a lot about the military. Today, watch for more as they make back-to-back appearances at a forum hosted by the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. Each gave a preview of sorts yesterday, with Clinton lambasting Trump’s comments about the Khans and knowing “more about ISIS than the generals,” while Trump answered questions from a retired lieutenant general and received the support of 88 retired military brass.
More Politics
-- Mike Pence is headed to California this week to speak and raise money.
-- Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein told The Times’ editorial board why she thinks voting Democratic or Republican makes little difference.
-- Steve Lopez: Are there more bigots now than there were before Trump became the GOP front-runner?
The Cure for What Ails Fox?
Two months after former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit accusing Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, 21st Century Fox issued a unusually candid apology and agreed to pay $20 million to her. The goal for Fox: to move past the turmoil and restore the image of the top-rated cable news network during election season. Will it work?
Life in a Village With No Name
In South Sudan, ethnic fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands. For 21,000, a camp that sprang up three years ago in the capital, Juba, is home, of sorts. It has shops, schools — and a fence protecting the perimeter. See how life goes on, even if no one feels safe to leave.
Climate Change’s Odd Couple
One lawmaker was in his first term and new to the climate change discussion; the other was in her last and a veteran player in environmental issues. Together, they formed an alliance intended to cement California's climate policy for years to come. This is the inside story of how they did it.
The Dish That Saved Hiroshima
After the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima to help end World War II, residents of the city had to make do with what they had. That included a surge in popularity for the omelet-like dish called okonomiyaki, which means “whatever you like — grilled.” It was adaptable and cheap. Today, it’s said that Hiroshima has more than 1,000 restaurants devoted to the dish. Meet the man whose business card reads “okonomiyaki meister.”
Jerry Lewis: A Wink and Three Death Stares
Jerry Lewis is 90, but his persona is as strong as ever. Ask him why he is known for being difficult, as reporter Mark Olsen did, and the answer is: “Because I am. I expect people that come to the studio to work to come with the same energy I come with.” Lewis gave his thoughts on his new film “Max Rose,” his career and the movie he doesn’t want you to ever see. As for what prompted the wink and death stares, read on.
CALIFORNIA
-- Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart vanished 20 years ago. Now, authorities are excavating sites on the campus in an attempt to find her body.
-- Despite desalinating water, floating it in by barge and taking short showers, Catalina islanders are told to cut back even more.
-- L.A. will pay $750,000 to a high-level economic development official who claimed he faced racial bias and retaliation for reporting improper financial dealings.
-- Barstow hopes that nostalgia for Route 66 on its 90th anniversary will lure road travelers and their dollars.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- L.A. music executive Jerry Heller was portrayed as the bad guy in “Straight Outta Compton.” What was he really like?
-- Movies about racial politics and identity will be prominent at the Toronto film festival starting this week. Here’s how they could factor into the Oscars.
-- A study calls out Hollywood for “pervasive and systematic” problems in inclusiveness in front of and behind the camera.
-- “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is returning to the Hollywood Bowl for Halloween, with Danny Elfman reprising his live performance as Jack Skellington.
NATION-WORLD
-- Ammon and Ryan Bundy, who helped lead the armed occupation of a wildlife refuge in Oregon, are headed to trial.
-- Thirteen women who say Bill Cosby sexually assaulted them could be allowed to take the stand against him during a criminal trial in Pennsylvania.
-- President Obama vowed to toughen international sanctions against North Korea after its latest missile test launch.
-- Don’t give the Stinkefinger: In Germany, it can be a crime to insult someone in public.
-- This will only pinch a little: Pediatricians want kids to get a traditional flu shot, not the nasal spray vaccine, this year.
BUSINESS
-- Some ITT Technical Institute students are eligible to have their federal loans forgiven as ITT closes all its campuses.
-- Homestead cabins have become a cottage industry in the desert.
-- The parent company of South Korea’s Hanjin Shipping Co. said it would spend about $90 million to try to ease a cargo crisis at ports around the world.
-- Sam Iacobellis, a Rockwell executive who led the ambitious Cold War-era rollout of the B-1 bomber, has died at age 87.
SPORTS
-- The Rams are getting ready for their season opener, but much-talked-about quarterback Jared Goff won't even dress for it.
-- Olympic gymnastics champion Simon Biles has an autobiography coming out in November.
OPINION
-- Immigrants don't commit more crimes. Why does the myth persist?
-- Should Venice secede from Los Angeles?
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- How a seventh-grader’s sext became a nightmare. (Washington Post)
-- Thinking about a market-linked or structured certificate of deposit instead of a traditional CD? Read this first. (Wall Street Journal)
-- Deconstructing the light saber battles in the “Star Wars” movies, then versus now. (RogerEbert.com)
ONLY IN L.A.
An axiom of living in L.A. is that you can get almost anything without leaving the confines of your car. Soon, that will include noodles. A restaurant in Torrance will be offering drive-thru ramen. Please don’t slurp and drive.
