Today: Clinton, Trump and the Vets. The Cure for What Ails Fox?

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Clinton, Trump and the Vets

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have said a lot about the military. Today, watch for more as they make back-to-back appearances at a forum hosted by the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. Each gave a preview of sorts yesterday, with Clinton lambasting Trump’s comments about the Khans and knowing “more about ISIS than the generals,” while Trump answered questions from a retired lieutenant general and received the support of 88 retired military brass.

More Politics

-- Mike Pence is headed to California this week to speak and raise money.

-- Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein told The Times’ editorial board why she thinks voting Democratic or Republican makes little difference.

-- Steve Lopez: Are there more bigots now than there were before Trump became the GOP front-runner?

The Cure for What Ails Fox?

Two months after former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit accusing Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, 21st Century Fox issued a unusually candid apology and agreed to pay $20 million to her. The goal for Fox: to move past the turmoil and restore the image of the top-rated cable news network during election season. Will it work?

Life in a Village With No Name

In South Sudan, ethnic fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands. For 21,000, a camp that sprang up three years ago in the capital, Juba, is home, of sorts. It has shops, schools — and a fence protecting the perimeter. See how life goes on, even if no one feels safe to leave.

Climate Change’s Odd Couple

One lawmaker was in his first term and new to the climate change discussion; the other was in her last and a veteran player in environmental issues. Together, they formed an alliance intended to cement California's climate policy for years to come. This is the inside story of how they did it.

The Dish That Saved Hiroshima

After the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima to help end World War II, residents of the city had to make do with what they had. That included a surge in popularity for the omelet-like dish called okonomiyaki, which means “whatever you like — grilled.” It was adaptable and cheap. Today, it’s said that Hiroshima has more than 1,000 restaurants devoted to the dish. Meet the man whose business card reads “okonomiyaki meister.”

Jerry Lewis: A Wink and Three Death Stares

Jerry Lewis is 90, but his persona is as strong as ever. Ask him why he is known for being difficult, as reporter Mark Olsen did, and the answer is: “Because I am. I expect people that come to the studio to work to come with the same energy I come with.” Lewis gave his thoughts on his new film “Max Rose,” his career and the movie he doesn’t want you to ever see. As for what prompted the wink and death stares, read on.

CALIFORNIA

-- Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart vanished 20 years ago. Now, authorities are excavating sites on the campus in an attempt to find her body.

-- Despite desalinating water, floating it in by barge and taking short showers, Catalina islanders are told to cut back even more.

-- L.A. will pay $750,000 to a high-level economic development official who claimed he faced racial bias and retaliation for reporting improper financial dealings.

-- Barstow hopes that nostalgia for Route 66 on its 90th anniversary will lure road travelers and their dollars.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- L.A. music executive Jerry Heller was portrayed as the bad guy in “Straight Outta Compton.” What was he really like?

-- Movies about racial politics and identity will be prominent at the Toronto film festival starting this week. Here’s how they could factor into the Oscars.

-- A study calls out Hollywood for “pervasive and systematic” problems in inclusiveness in front of and behind the camera.

-- “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is returning to the Hollywood Bowl for Halloween, with Danny Elfman reprising his live performance as Jack Skellington.

NATION-WORLD

-- Ammon and Ryan Bundy, who helped lead the armed occupation of a wildlife refuge in Oregon, are headed to trial.

-- Thirteen women who say Bill Cosby sexually assaulted them could be allowed to take the stand against him during a criminal trial in Pennsylvania.