Today: A Date With History and the Future at Pearl Harbor. Carrie Fisher — The Princess and the Rebel.

A Date With History and the Future at Pearl Harbor

More than 75 years after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on “a date which will live in infamy,” President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scattered petals on the waters of the USS Arizona memorial. It was a symbolic act aimed at honoring the past while laying its hostilities to rest. But the two leaders also had a message for the future, as nationalism rises around the globe and talk of a nuclear arms race resumes: Don’t forget the lessons of World War II.

Carrie Fisher: The Princess and the Rebel

Actor. Activist. Writer. Hero. Carrie Fisher was all of these and more. A child of Hollywood royalty — she made the front page of The Times before she was even born — who made a name for herself as only she could. An advocate for those coping with mental illness. A talented author who wrote novels and, away from the spotlight, doctored scripts. “Skewering stereotypes, inanities and lazy thinking with a lance of wit and hard-won insight was Fisher’s specialty,” writes Meredith Woerner in an appreciation of Fisher, who died at age 60. “And for a long time, she did it all by her lonesome.”

-- Author John Scalzi remembers: “Carrie Fisher played a galactic princess, but she had a working writer’s gift for understanding how people talk, and how language works. At 22, she had ‘it.’”

-- Her life in words and pictures.

The Developer, the Donations and the 20-Story Tower

Rick Caruso has built the Grove and the Americana at Brand among other properties. He’s also made lots of donations, including to some of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s favorite causes and to most of the city’s elected officials. Now he wants to get the OK for a 20-story residential tower on La Cienega Boulevard, even though current regulations limit building height to 45 feet. And Caruso isn’t the only developer making big contributions as projects await approval. Can those decisions at City Hall remain “absolutely separate” from the donations, as Garcetti insists?

What Will Be John Kerry’s Legacy?

As secretary of State, John Kerry has traveled to all corners of the world. But with his time in office coming to a close next month, his record of diplomatic successes and failures over the past four years is mixed. As for the Iran nuclear deal, which some count as his biggest accomplishment? Donald Trump has vowed to undo it.

Year in Review: When Everything in Politics Changed

It was a presidential campaign filled with ups and downs, twists and turns, emails and insults — one that will be analyzed for years to come. But as columnist Cathleen Decker writes in her year-end essay, part of our ongoing look at 2016, Trump’s victory came down to “a deep desire for change. The question for 2017: Is the change Americans get the change they wanted?”

-- To capture the toll of terror, The Times tracked every fatal act of terrorism around the world in April.

-- These are the 749 inmates awaiting execution on California’s death row.

-- The year in photos: The battle of Mosul. Southern California wildfires. L.A.’s new tallest building. And much more.

An ironworker makes preparations for the final section of a 295-foot-long spire atop the Wilshire Grand in downtown L.A. Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times An ironworker makes preparations for the final section of a 295-foot-long spire atop the Wilshire Grand in downtown L.A. An ironworker makes preparations for the final section of a 295-foot-long spire atop the Wilshire Grand in downtown L.A. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

-- The 10 best albums of a year defined by loss.

-- Public inspection records, city emails and interviews show that the city of Oakland for more than a decade often failed to conduct safety inspections on illegally converted warehouses, even those that were well known.

-- A brewery and the City of Industry are battling over a failed deal to relocate the beer maker’s operations.

-- San Diego is making it easier to name portions of city streets after prominent people and organizations by creating a streamlined “honorary” policy.

-- Movie review: “Paterson,” Jim Jarmusch’s wonderfully serene and beguiling new film, unfolds as a series of verbal jokes so deadpan they’re almost subliminal.

-- Bryan Cranston and Megan Mullally are bringing brass, class and sneaky-sexy chemistry to the movie “Why Him?”