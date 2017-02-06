Today: Trump to California — I'll Cut You Off. Houston, We Have a Comeback.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Checks, Balances and Mean Tweets on Trump’s Travel Ban

It was another weekend of checks, balances and mean tweets, as the legal fight continued over President Trump’s travel ban (yes, he used that word again). The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected the administration’s emergency bid to reinstate the ban but is still considering the appeal and is likely to make a quick decision. As is his custom, Trump tweeted his outrage by discrediting the “so-called judge” who blocked the ban and later added, “If something happens blame him and court system.” Meanwhile, visitors from the seven Muslim-majority countries in question hurried to use their visas while they still could.

Trump to California: You’re Out of Control

There’s no love lost between Trump and the Golden State, where he lost the election badly. During a Fox interview, the president threatened to withhold federal funding if California declares itself a sanctuary state. “If we have to, we’ll defund,” Trump said. “We give tremendous amounts of money to California. California in many ways is out of control, as you know.” Pot, meet kettle. So how likely is this? Columnist George Skelton says the state is vulnerable on paper, but in reality not so much.

More Politics

-- Not just “bad hombres”: Trump is targeting up to 8 million people for deportation, according to calculations by the Los Angeles Times.

-- Trump vowed to end the “catch and release” policy, but on the Texas border, it’s business as usual.

-- “You think our country is so innocent?” Trump responded when told Vladimir Putin is “a killer.”

-- After initial optimism about the economy, some investors have begun to worry about a “Trump slump.”

Houston, We Have a Comeback

Midway through the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, it looked like a blowout: New England Patriots, 3; Atlanta Falcons, 28. Even President Trump, a big Patriots fan, left his party at Mar-a-Lago early. Then Tom Brady engineered the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, in the event’s first overtime game to boot, with the Pats pulling out a 34-28 victory. In a year when even the big game had become politicized, some ads made a statement (see the complete 84 Lumber commercial), but halftime performer Lady Gaga mostly didn’t — unless playing a keytar counts.

In California, Your Electric Bill Is Overcharged

Remember the rolling blackouts of the great California electricity crisis of 2000-2001? Leaders, regulators and utilities vowed never to be in that position again. Except now the state has a glut of power, an L.A. Times investigation has found, and Californians have paid billions of dollars for it — even as they use less electricity. How did that happen? Read on or check out this powerful graphic.

Big Pharma Vs. the FDA: Which Do You Trust More?

Pharmaceutical company lobbyists and patients desperate for new medicines have long said the FDA takes too long to review drugs. That’s driven Congress to repeatedly loosen regulations, and some FDA critics hope Trump will do even more. One of his possible selections to head the FDA raised the idea of approving drugs with no tests of their effectiveness. But the 2010 rollout of a lung cancer drug offers a cautionary tale.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- Steve Lopez: L.A.’s melting pot is defying Trump’s special talent to provoke and divide.

-- In New York and Texas, Trump’s policies and rhetoric are forging alliances between American Jews and Muslims.