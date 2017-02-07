Today: Travel Ban in Court — Get Your Ringside Seat. DeVos Faces Her Biggest Test.

I’m Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don’t want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Travel Ban in Court: Get Your Ringside Seat

Before President Trump even took the oath, legal observers figured the federal courts would check his executive power, but few expected the first clash would come less than three weeks in. An appeals court in San Francisco will hold a hearing this afternoon regarding Trump’s travel ban — which you can follow live on latimes.com — after it received filings from federal government lawyers versus those of more than a dozen states, nearly 100 businesses and a number of former security and intelligence officials. (Read the documents here.) And don’t blink, because it could end up in the Supreme Court later this week. Will the judges take Trump’s many tweets on the subject into account too?

@realDonaldTrump, Meet @LATstevelopez. Can You Match Wits?

Speaking of those missives of 140 characters or less … They have the power to shape international relations, move the stock market and stir public sentiment for or against Trump. We’ve compiled everything Trump has tweeted since he’s become president and put them in context with our coverage. Meanwhile, columnist Steve Lopez has been limbering up his fingers for a Twitter war with the commander in chief. Do you think Steve’s ready?

Steve Lopez practices for a Twitter war. Steve Lopez practices for a Twitter war. Steve Lopez practices for a Twitter war.

More Politics

-- Without citing evidence, Trump says terrorist attacks go unreported by news media. (By the way, here’s our report from last year on the attacks you likely didn’t hear about.)

-- “We strongly support NATO”: Trump dialed back his criticism of the alliance.

-- There’s a long history of presidential untruths. Here’s why one political scientist says Trump is “in a class by himself.”

@realDonaldTrump, Take Our Bullet Train Funding, Please!?

After Trump threatened to hold back funds from California, should it become a sanctuary state, Atty. Gen Xavier Becerra says he’s ready to battle back if necessary. Meanwhile, California’s House Republicans have a suggestion for where the president could save some money: They’ve asked the administration to block a $650-million federal grant for the state’s bullet train project until an audit of the project’s finances is completed.

DeVos Faces Her Biggest Test

Of all Trump’s Cabinet picks, Betsy DeVos has faced the hardest path to confirmation. Phone calls have poured into Congress against her, two GOP senators defected, and Democrats held a last-ditch, 24-hour debate to sink her chances. And there was that comment about guns in schools and grizzly bears. Even so, DeVos will probably squeak by when the vote comes today.

The Pain of Sandy Hook, Made Even Worse

Imagine the pain of losing a child — and then being tormented by strangers denying it ever happened. The families of those who died in the Newtown, Conn., school shooting have been fending off “Sandy Hook truthers” since 26 children and staff members were gunned down in 2012. Residents say it’s only getting worse, and the town is drafting a letter calling on Trump to sever his ties to Alex Jones, who has pushed the theory that the shooting was staged.

CALIFORNIA

-- For Iranian Americans in Southern California, Trump has complicated an already tricky trip to the motherland.

-- Two and a half decades after a deadly Westlake apartment complex fire, the LAPD has made arrests in the case.

-- The Zika virus is here to stay. Here’s how California is preparing for that new reality.

-- Former NBA star Dennis Rodman pleaded guilty to wrong-way driving on the 5 Freeway, thus avoiding jail time.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Was Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show political? Or not political enough? (Let’s face it, she shilled for Tiffany & Co.) Four arguments for the former.

-- Two-time Tony winner Al Pacino will portray playwright Tennessee Williams in “God Looked Away” at the Pasadena Playhouse. It’s a work-in-progress opening Wednesday.

-- Inside the Oscar nominees luncheon, where the clarion call was “art has no borders.”