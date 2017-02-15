Today: What Trump Knew Before He Told Flynn ‘You’re Fired.’ At Oroville Dam, on a Wing and Prayer.

I’m Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don’t want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

What Trump Knew Before He Told Flynn ‘You’re Fired’

The White House was hoping to move on quickly from the ouster of national security advisor Michael Flynn. Not so fast. More details have emerged — including accounts suggesting President Trump knew three weeks ago that Flynn had misrepresented his contact with a Russian diplomat. (Here is a detailed tick-tock of events.) In Congress, more Republicans joined Democrats in calling for a far-reaching investigation of Russia’s attempts to influence the U.S. government at its highest levels.

More Politics

-- The White House appeared to back away from the long-standing U.S. advocacy of a so-called two-state solution for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Trump today.

-- The government’s ethics watchdog is recommending that the White House investigate and possibly discipline Kellyanne Conway.

-- In conservative media, Flynn’s resignation prompted questions about leaks, not Russia.

At Oroville Dam, on a Wing and Prayer

After days of round-the-clock work to avoid a nightmare flood, the scene at Oroville Dam about 75 miles north of Sacramento showed signs of progress. Officials lifted an evacuation order, allowing more than 100,000 to return home. A damaged spillway appeared to be holding, and a hillside used for emergency overflow was shored up with airlifted bags of boulders, hauled-in rocks and layers of concrete. Now will Mother Nature cooperate as more storms move in?

More From Oroville

-- These graphics explain what is happening, while videos show the massive effort to repair the dam’s crippled emergency spillway.

-- The White House said the emergency is “a textbook example of why we need to pursue a major infrastructure package in Congress.”

Evacuees outside Oroville get the news from Butte County sheriff's deputies that the evacuation order has been lifted. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times Evacuees outside Oroville get the news from Butte County sheriff's deputies that the evacuation order has been lifted. Evacuees outside Oroville get the news from Butte County sheriff's deputies that the evacuation order has been lifted. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A ‘Dreamer’ Detained by ICE

Immigration agents say they detained Daniel Ramirez Medina because he is a “self-admitted gang member” and a “risk to public safety.” Lawyers for the 23-year-old say he is nothing of the sort. They say he came to the U.S. illegally as a 7-year-old and later received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Read the petition here.) And that’s why this case in Washington state is drawing national attention.

One Piece of the San Bernardino Terror Puzzle

In the aftermath of the San Bernardino terrorist attack, Enrique Marquez Jr. had been an enigma: Acquaintances said he was goofy guy with a melancholic streak, while authorities described him as a would-be terrorist. Now court documents say the man accused of buying two rifles used in the 2015 attack has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the weapons’ purchase as well as earlier aborted plot. In exchange, prosecutors will request some leniency.

A Bible Belt Pastor Welcomes the Stranger

Deep in the heart of Texas — Fort Worth, to be precise — David Daniels knew there would be fallout for asking his congregation to welcome refugees from Syria and beyond. The pastor figures most members of Pantego Bible Church voted for Trump. Some left. The majority stayed — wrestling with their faith, politics and the nature of what it means to be Christian.

CALIFORNIA

-- Actor Harrison Ford had a close call at the controls of a small plane when he overflew a 737 passenger jet at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Two years ago, his plane crashed at a golf course.

-- A secret witness is expected to testify at a hearing in the murder case of New York real estate scion Robert Durst.

-- California members of Congress say they aren’t getting answers on immigration raids: “My constituents are freaked out.”

-- El Niño of 2015-2016 may not have brought much rain to Southern California, but it took its toll on beaches with severe erosion across much of the West Coast, according to a study.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Consummate actor Denzel Washington discusses his craft, boxing and his childhood dreams of being “Super Fly.”

-- In the face of fascism, artist László Moholy-Nagy showed industrial-strength optimism. Now you can see his work at LACMA.