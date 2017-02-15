Today: What Trump Knew Before He Told Flynn ‘You’re Fired.’ At Oroville Dam, on a Wing and Prayer.

I’m Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don’t want you to miss today.
TOP STORIES
What Trump Knew Before He Told Flynn ‘You’re Fired’
The White House was hoping to move on quickly from the ouster of national security advisor Michael Flynn. Not so fast. More details have emerged — including accounts suggesting President Trump knew three weeks ago that Flynn had misrepresented his contact with a Russian diplomat. (Here is a detailed tick-tock of events.) In Congress, more Republicans joined Democrats in calling for a far-reaching investigation of Russia’s attempts to influence the U.S. government at its highest levels.
More Politics
-- The White House appeared to back away from the long-standing U.S. advocacy of a so-called two-state solution for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Trump today.
-- The government’s ethics watchdog is recommending that the White House investigate and possibly discipline Kellyanne Conway.
-- In conservative media, Flynn’s resignation prompted questions about leaks, not Russia.
At Oroville Dam, on a Wing and Prayer
After days of round-the-clock work to avoid a nightmare flood, the scene at Oroville Dam about 75 miles north of Sacramento showed signs of progress. Officials lifted an evacuation order, allowing more than 100,000 to return home. A damaged spillway appeared to be holding, and a hillside used for emergency overflow was shored up with airlifted bags of boulders, hauled-in rocks and layers of concrete. Now will Mother Nature cooperate as more storms move in?
More From Oroville
-- These graphics explain what is happening, while videos show the massive effort to repair the dam’s crippled emergency spillway.
-- The White House said the emergency is “a textbook example of why we need to pursue a major infrastructure package in Congress.”
A ‘Dreamer’ Detained by ICE
Immigration agents say they detained Daniel Ramirez Medina because he is a “self-admitted gang member” and a “risk to public safety.” Lawyers for the 23-year-old say he is nothing of the sort. They say he came to the U.S. illegally as a 7-year-old and later received protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Read the petition here.) And that’s why this case in Washington state is drawing national attention.
One Piece of the San Bernardino Terror Puzzle
In the aftermath of the San Bernardino terrorist attack, Enrique Marquez Jr. had been an enigma: Acquaintances said he was goofy guy with a melancholic streak, while authorities described him as a would-be terrorist. Now court documents say the man accused of buying two rifles used in the 2015 attack has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the weapons’ purchase as well as earlier aborted plot. In exchange, prosecutors will request some leniency.
A Bible Belt Pastor Welcomes the Stranger
Deep in the heart of Texas — Fort Worth, to be precise — David Daniels knew there would be fallout for asking his congregation to welcome refugees from Syria and beyond. The pastor figures most members of Pantego Bible Church voted for Trump. Some left. The majority stayed — wrestling with their faith, politics and the nature of what it means to be Christian.
CALIFORNIA
-- Actor Harrison Ford had a close call at the controls of a small plane when he overflew a 737 passenger jet at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Two years ago, his plane crashed at a golf course.
-- A secret witness is expected to testify at a hearing in the murder case of New York real estate scion Robert Durst.
-- California members of Congress say they aren’t getting answers on immigration raids: “My constituents are freaked out.”
-- El Niño of 2015-2016 may not have brought much rain to Southern California, but it took its toll on beaches with severe erosion across much of the West Coast, according to a study.
HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS
-- Consummate actor Denzel Washington discusses his craft, boxing and his childhood dreams of being “Super Fly.”
-- In the face of fascism, artist László Moholy-Nagy showed industrial-strength optimism. Now you can see his work at LACMA.
-- Disney has ended its deal with YouTube star PewDiePie over Nazi imagery and jokes in his videos.
-- Katherine Heigl is back, with the CBS series “Doubt.”
CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD
Pour yourself a Chianti and prepare some nice fava beans. “The Silence of the Lambs,” which won five Oscars including for best picture, opened this week 26 years ago.
NATION-WORLD
-- Russia has deployed a cruise missile in violation of a Cold War-era arms control treaty, a Trump administration official said.
-- Trump’s vow to scrap the Paris climate change accord faces skepticism from corporations and GOP moderates.
-- Malaysian police said Wednesday they’ve arrested a woman in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Kim was ambushed at an airport there and is suspected to have been poisoned.
-- Three thieves reportedly sliced through skylights with glasscutters, then rappelled into a London warehouse to steal antique books worth $2.5 million.
-- A report from the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine says scientists should be able to edit people’s DNA to prevent serious medical conditions.
BUSINESS
-- Cigna says it will unilaterally terminate its merger agreement with Anthem after a federal judge rejected the deal. The news came hours after insurance giants Aetna and Humana announced a mutual decision to abandon their merger agreement.
-- With a new chief executive at the helm, Mattel will partner with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to design products for China and has plans for its first male American Girl doll.
-- Puppeteers allege that Disney is closing a stage show at California Adventure over their union activities.
SPORTS
-- Golfer Jordan Spieth aims to keep up his winning ways at the Riviera Country Club this week.
-- The Dodgers are convening for spring training amid questions about pitching rotation and the outfield.
OPINION
-- Good riddance to Michael Flynn, a fearmonger who was wrong for the job long before his Russian antics.
-- The Oroville Dam disaster is yet another example of California’s decline.
-- How to make your voice heard in Washington, as explained by two who used to work there.
WHAT OUR EDITORS ARE READING
-- A romance born among the Holocaust: “They could have killed him right away on the spot, but he loved me and he wanted to keep me.” (New York Times)
-- How Sean Spicer went from well-liked Republican communications director to Trump attack dog. (Vanity Fair)
-- The racial politics of a white journalist pretending to be black to report on segregation in the 1940s South. (Smithsonian Magazine)
ONLY IN L.A.
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling each moved to Los Angeles as teenagers, so when they traversed the city for the film musical “La La Land,” it was familiar territory. Well, most of it was. Times awards columnist Glenn Whipp listened in as the Oscar nominees bantered on the joys of L.A. such as Canter’s potato salad and Griffith Observatory — and made some shocking admissions. Which one’s never been to the tar pits on Wilshire? Who doesn’t know what the Pantry is? The answers are yours for a song.
