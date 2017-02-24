Today: Trump’s Mexico Policy — Good Cop, Bad Cop? The Oscars Secret That's Underfoot.

I’m Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don’t want you to miss today, including our weekend recommendations and weekly look back into the archives.

TOP STORIES

Trump’s Mexico Policy: Good Cop, Bad Cop?

Trump administration officials have gone to Mexico three times this month to mend fences. This week, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security John F. Kelly in Mexico City, the third time wasn’t the charm. Despite talk of cooperation, tensions are still running high over the prospects of a trade war and deportations. On the latter, Kelly said there would be no mass deportations or use of military force — right after Trump had said recent immigration raids were unprecedented and called efforts along the border a “military operation.” The White House later said Trump wasn’t speaking literally.

More Politics

-- Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, railed at the “corporatist, globalist media” at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

-- The White House put states that have legalized recreational-use marijuana on notice that federal law enforcement agents could be targeting them soon.

-- The Trump administration wants to overhaul the tax code by August, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

-- Los Angeles officials are urging ICE agents to stop identifying themselves as police.

Immigration agents showing dual identification as police and ICE. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Immigration agents showing dual identification as police and ICE. Immigration agents showing dual identification as police and ICE. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Note From Psychiatrists: Trump Is Stressing People Out

Panic attacks. Insomnia. Feelings of isolation. Therapists nationwide say they are hearing patients talk a lot about their anxieties related to Trump being in the White House, and not just those who dislike the president. Some Trump supporters say they can’t reveal their feelings in the workplace or at home for fear of being harassed. Either way, it’s putting therapists in an awkward position.

How ‘Get Off My Lawn’ Turned to ‘Shot Fired’

The video shows an off-duty LAPD officer confronting a 13-year-old boy in Anaheim, apparently over teens having walked through his yard. Eventually, the officer draws his gun and fires a single shot, which Anaheim police said was aimed at the ground. Now officials from Anaheim and L.A. are investigating the incident and trying to calm a community that’s been shaken in recent years by police shootings.

An AIDS Nonprofit Is Accused of NIMBYism

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation runs 43 pharmacies and 20 Out of the Closet thrift stores in the U.S., and its philanthropic activities span 38 countries. It’s also the driving force behind Measure S, an L.A. ballot measure to restrict the construction of housing, shops and offices. An L.A. Times analysis found the group has spent more than $4.6 million, or nearly 99% of the campaign’s contributions, on the initiative.

The Oscars Secret That’s Underfoot

It is fabricated at an undisclosed mill in Dalton, Ga. Its color specifications are secret. It is constantly under watch, lest someone steal a piece. It is the Oscars red carpet upon which cinema’s royalty will walk on Sunday. How did this 50,000-square-foot carpet, which is closer to a burgundy color, get here? Read on.

More About the Oscars

-- The full list of nominees and columnist Glenn Whipp’s fearless predictions.

-- Fashion quiz: Can you guess the dress?

-- Where do the Oscars get politically edgy? In the short films.

In ‘Chinese Beverly Hills,’ the Mainland Money Slows

For years, Arcadia and the rest of the San Gabriel Valley have been a destination for Chinese home buyers to bring their families and stash their cash. But tighter controls on currency in China have made it more difficult for mainlanders to buy overseas property, and that’s translated into a slower — some might say, “more normal” — real estate market in Arcadia and beyond.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY

In the wee hours of Feb. 25, 1942, L.A.’s air raid sirens wailed. Searchlights lighted up the sky. Antiaircraft guns fired more than 1,000 rounds. But the next day, the secretary of the Navy said there had been no air raid. And after the war, Japan too said it had flown no planes over L.A. that night. Here’s a look at the Battle of Los Angeles on its 75th anniversary.

Motorcycle officers B.H. McLean, left, and Bobby Clark guard a roped-off zone on Maple Street in Santa Monica. Los Angeles Times Motorcycle officers B.H. McLean, left, and Bobby Clark guard a roped-off zone on Maple Street in Santa Monica. Motorcycle officers B.H. McLean, left, and Bobby Clark guard a roped-off zone on Maple Street in Santa Monica. (Los Angeles Times)

CALIFORNIA

-- At last: After being battered by weeks of record-setting rain, the vast majority of the state is out of drought.

-- An appeals court has ruled that hugging employees may create a hostile work environment.

-- How did officials so badly miscalculate the flooding that ravaged San Jose?

-- After trying to speak about the late Tom Hayden and his opposition to the Vietnam War, a Republican lawmaker was removed from the state Senate floor.