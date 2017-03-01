Today: Trump the Compromiser? Oh Snap! They're Going to Be Super-Rich.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

Trump the Compromiser?

On inauguration day, President Trump spoke of “American carnage.” Last night, in his first speech to Congress, it was about starting a “new chapter of American greatness” — one that includes tax reform, a healthcare overhaul, a “great, great wall,” rebuilding infrastructure, new education law, immigration reform and much more. Trump sought to rally a divided country behind his nationalist goals, but in the short term, he’ll need unity among Republicans to advance the agenda. Watch the speech here and read the transcript, annotated by Times journalists.

President Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Who Will Carry Trump’s Long-Handled Broom?

So how will Republicans in the House and the Senate deliver what President Trump wants, especially with the disparate elements that now make up the GOP? As Cathleen Decker writes in her analysis, Trump is “more comfortable sketching the broad outlines of what he wants done — and leaving to others the gritty and politically difficult work of pulling it off.” Here’s a closer look at some of the battles ahead.

-- In the night’s most emotional moment, Trump acknowledged the widow of a Navy SEAL killed in Yemen. But criticism of the botched operation is mounting.

-- Here are the stories of Trump’s speech guests whose relatives were killed by people in the U.S. illegally.

-- Trump called a clean-water rule that was enacted under Obama “horrible, horrible” and moved to roll it back.

-- Trump’s push for American-made products could disrupt NAFTA supply chains and raise consumer prices.

Oh Snap! They’re Going to Be Super-Rich

When Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy were frat brothers at Stanford, Spiegel threw parties while Murphy stuck around to clean up. Now, as co-creators of Snapchat, they’re poised to lead a company worth somewhere north of $20 billion — potentially L.A.’s biggest initial public stock offering. But who are they? Here’s a closer look at the jet-setting chief executive Spiegel, chief technology officer Murphy and the classmate who hatched the idea but was ousted and got a $158-million settlement.

A Possible Turning Point in South L.A.’s Politics

L.A.’s Central Avenue has been known as the birthplace of the West Coast jazz scene and a place of refuge for African Americans fleeing the South for a better life. Voters in the city council district that surrounds it have elected an African American since the early 1960s. But now Latinos outnumber blacks there, and some think this could be the year the council seat goes to a candidate who reflects those changing demographics.

He’s Not Vin, but He’s No Ordinary Joe

As the Dodgers’ new television broadcaster, 29-year-old Joe Davis has a tough act to follow: Vin Scully called Dodgers games for 67 years, after all. So what advice does the legend have as the new guy goes on the air for a spring training game tonight? “My prayer for him, for anyone, is maybe the hardest thing — be yourself,” Scully told Bill Plaschke. “I’m not replacing Vin Scully,” Davis said. “Nobody out there can replace him.”

-- “It looked like the airplane didn’t start right, something was wrong”: The co-owner of an airport cafe describes what she saw before a small plane crashed in a Riverside neighborhood.

-- Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León has pledged a nonpartisan review into actions taken last week by Democratic leaders to remove Sen. Janet Nguyen from the house floor.

-- L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said last fall he would stop planning commissioners from meeting privately with real estate developers, but he has yet to do so.

-- Five former press secretaries who worked for four Democratic and Republican governors of California try to explain Sean Spicer, as columnist Robin Abcarian listens in.

-- Warren Beatty has called on the motion picture academy president to publicly clarify the Oscar mix-up.