Today: FBI, if You’re Listening.... Inside One Man’s Quest to Help the Homeless.

TOP STORIES

FBI, if You’re Listening ...

President Trump offered no evidence. Former President Obama and the former director of national intelligence denied it. The director of the FBI asked the Justice Department to publicly repudiate it. What’s next for Trump’s unsubstantiated assertion that his predecessor ordered the wiretapping of Trump Tower and the president’s demand that Congress investigate? Add one more twist to the swirl of intrigue around Russia’s role in the election.

Will We Get the Big Reveal on an Obamacare Replacement?

It’s been nearly seven years since the Affordable Care Act was enacted. This week, House Republicans are getting ready to start their push on plans to replace major parts of Obamacare — after keeping them hidden in a room in the Capitol, away from Democrats and GOP senators. The political head winds, even within the Republican ranks, are strong. Here’s how it could affect you.

More Politics

-- Sen. Al Franken wants Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to reappear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to explain his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

-- For all the sound and fury over illegal immigration, a Pew study found it’s not a top concern for most Latinos.

The Withering Away of the State Dept.

Have you seen this man? Former Exxon Mobil chairman; answers to the name Rex. After decades of high-profile top U.S. diplomats, Secretary of State Tillerson has pulled a semi-disappearing act. Meanwhile, the White House has blocked his choice of deputy, it’s considering deep budget cuts for the department, and dozens of assistant secretary positions have gone unfilled. What’s going on in the Harry S Truman Building?

Inside One Man’s Quest to Help the Homeless

Anthony Ruffin travels to the darkest corners of Los Angeles. His mission is to help the homeless who cannot help themselves because of severe mental and physical illness. One night, Times columnist Steve Lopez and photographer Francine Orr traveled with the case manager as he continued his tireless quest. What drives Ruffin? Therein lies a remarkable story of its own.

Anthony Ruffin, 48, kneels to speak with a homeless man who is sleeping on the sidewalk in Hollywood. Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times Anthony Ruffin, 48, kneels to speak with a homeless man who is sleeping on the sidewalk in Hollywood. Anthony Ruffin, 48, kneels to speak with a homeless man who is sleeping on the sidewalk in Hollywood. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Lessons From a Charter School Network’s Credit Cards

Regulating charter schools isn’t easy. In L.A., it falls to the officials in the LAUSD’s charter schools division, who are at once competitors and regulators. A case study: the Celerity Educational Group, a charter network under investigation by the district and whose offices were raided by federal agents. Financial records obtained by The Times show the group’s CEO used a credit card belonging to the charter schools to pay for Armani suits and to eat at expensive restaurants, but it could not be determined whether she reimbursed the schools.

A Fried Chicken Chain’s Secret Recipe for Success

The sign says, “Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken” — never mind that the founder was from Michigan. On one side of the counter are the mostly black and Latino customers in South L.A. On the other side are Cambodian refugees, handing the orders through a bulletproof window. And this being L.A., it all works out, but not without some scars.

Being the Minister of Happiness Is Serious Business

As the minister of happiness for the United Arab Emirates, Ohood bint Khalfan Roumi says her job isn’t to impose joy, merely to create the conditions for it. “What is the purpose of government if it does not work toward the happiness of the people?” she says. Still, she gets a lot of odd requests. And not everyone is smiling, including critics who point to the country’s human rights record.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- Trump wants $54 billion more for defense. The military isn’t sure what that means.

-- More and more people are being killed in Mexico, and once more drug cartels are to blame.

-- As Europe closes its doors to migrants, hundreds are stranded at a train station in Serbia.

-- The deportation of a grandmother has left a San Diego military family reeling.

-- L.A. residents are expressing frustration with rising crime rates, as Mayor Eric Garcetti seeks reelection Tuesday.