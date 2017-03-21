Today: A ‘Big, Gray Cloud’ Over the White House.

I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

A ‘Big, Gray Cloud’ Over the White House

President Trump unleashed a tweetstorm, but a “big, gray cloud,” as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes put it, hung over Trump’s administration after FBI Director James Comey’s testimony that the bureau has been investigating possible “coordination” between the Trump campaign and Russian authorities. The White House response: “Investigating it and having proof of it are two different things,” said Sean Spicer. Comey also knocked back Trump’s claim of wiretapping by the Obama administration. Here are five takeaways from the nearly five hours on the Hill. At least one thing’s clear: Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano is being kept off the air indefinitely after his claim of British intelligence’s involvement in the alleged tap.

A Would-Be Justice Faces Cross Examination

In a different congressional hearing involving an entirely different judge, the Senate Judiciary Committee will have its first full day of questions for Neil Gorsuch as he seeks confirmation to the Supreme Court. Yesterday’s opening round allowed Gorsuch to speak of his family, his Colorado roots and his love of fly fishing. Republicans heaped praise on him, while Democrats wondered if he would stand up to Trump and big business.

More Politics

-- An attorney says Ivanka Trump will get a West Wing office, government-issued communications devices and a security clearance, albeit with no official title.

-- Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi praised what he called a “new era” of cooperation after meeting Trump.

-- Facing pressure to attack, Gov. Jerry Brown explains his measured approach to Trump.

When Social Workers Face Criminal Charges

In May 2013, 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez died after months of torture and abuse, prosecutors say, at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend. A Superior Court judge says that “red flags were everywhere,” and that’s in part why she ruled that four social workers should stand trial on child abuse and other charges. Already, the case is sending shock waves through the ranks of child protection workers nationwide.

No Shoes, No Proof of Residency, No Service

Diana Carrillo says there is no doubt about what the waiter at an upscale restaurant in Huntington Beach asked her dining party of Latinas: “Can I see your proof of residency?” Her Facebook post on the incident has struck a nerve in a time when tensions are running high.

Living Life One Gamble at a Time

Frank Mirahmadi was reared in Beverly Hills (“90212, not 90210 with all the fancy, schmancy stuff”). He had a talent for impersonation, and that’s how he says he eventually talked Hollywood Park into letting him call two races in 1992. But Mirahmadi’s path to the upper echelon of horse race callers has been filled with twists and turns, the latest of which is Stage 3 colon cancer. He’s one of the more interesting people you’ll meet.

CALIFORNIA

-- Homeland Security released its first report on law enforcement agencies that are potentially “endangering Americans” by failing to cooperate with ICE detainers, and the LAPD and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were on it.

-- More women than ever are leading police departments in L.A. County, but will they change policing culture?

-- Officials say a woman has died after drinking tea containing a plant-based toxin. She purchased the tea from an herbalist in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

-- A lawyer for Roman Polanski argued that the director should be allowed to return to the U.S. and be sentenced to time served, decades after he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- The play “Building the Wall,” from Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Schenkkan, explores the concept of the banality of evil in Trump’s America.