Today: Our President and Crackpot Ideas

Part 5 of our editorial board’s series delves into Trump’s “misinformation of the creepiest kind.” I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Our President and Crackpot Ideas

In Donald Trump’s world, Barack Obama’s birth certificate was a fraud, Ted Cruz’s father was involved with JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, and thousands in New Jersey cheered on the 9/11 attacks. Part 5 of The Times Editorial Board’s series on the Trump presidency examines his penchant for embracing “unproven, conspiratorial and even racist theories” and the implications of that when a real crisis hits: “He is allowing the credibility of his unimaginably powerful office to be exploited and wasted on crackpot ideas.”

More Politics

-- Did Susan Rice act inappropriately when she “unmasked” names in intelligence reports?

-- Democrats are set to mount a filibuster of Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court today. Will the Republicans’ expected use of the “nuclear option” break the Senate?

-- Trump removed his controversial chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, from the powerful National Security Council in a staff reshuffle.

-- Trump’s promise of a “big beautiful wall” along the border with Mexico will not actually stretch across the entire border, the secretary of Homeland Security says.

The Icebergs and the Exxon Valdez

When the oil tanker Exxon Valdez veered to avoid icebergs shed from the deteriorating Columbia Glacier in 1989, an inexperienced third mate was at the helm. The ship ran aground, resulting in a tragic spill. But what caused the dangerous situation in the first place? Though an Exxon Mobil spokesman says there is no “causal link between the Valdez oil spill and climate change,” a collaboration between Columbia University and the Los Angeles Times looks at what many scientists now call one of the earliest and most devastating examples of the risks posed by a changing climate.

The Exxon Valdez spill Rob Stapleton / AP Tugboats pull the crippled tanker Exxon Valdez toward Naked Island in Prince William Sound, Alaska, in this April 5, 1989, photo. Tugboats pull the crippled tanker Exxon Valdez toward Naked Island in Prince William Sound, Alaska, in this April 5, 1989, photo. (Rob Stapleton / AP)

Crossing ‘Many, Many Lines’ in Syria. Any Red?

International outrage is growing over an apparent chemical attack in Syria that killed dozens, many of them children. President Trump said the incident “crosses many, many lines” and it had “changed very much” his attitude toward Syrian President Bashar Assad. But Trump was unclear about what actions he might take, saying he would not telegraph any possible plans. Russia’s support of Assad makes military retaliation problematic and U.N. maneuvers tense.

China’s President Comes to Mar-a-Lago, While North Korea Looms

Yet another thorny diplomatic crisis is facing Trump: North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles. Sanctions and U.N. resolutions haven’t stopped the program, and the president’s tough talk has some experts on edge that a ruinous war could be triggered. When Chinese President Xi Jinping comes to Mar-a-Lago today to start two days of meetings with Trump, North Korea will be one of the big topics, along with trade. What won’t be a priority? Human rights, apparently.

$50 Million for the American Dream, but Was It a Scam?

Drive around the San Gabriel Valley, and you’ll see the signs in Chinese recruiting high-end investors who want to get temporary residence in the U.S. via an EB-5 visa. This week, federal agents raided homes and an office that they say are linked to an alleged multimillion-dollar immigration and finance scam involving the EB-5 program. Here’s what the investigators found.

CALIFORNIA

-- Gov. Jerry Brown’s sales pitch for a $52-billion tax plan for transportation: “You want to have a screwed-up state with a bunch of potholes? Go ahead, but that’s insane.”

-- Will L.A.’s skid row get its own neighborhood council? It’s a key question for an area that’s reached a tipping point.

-- A Bay Area woman accused of killing the father of her two children is planning to offer nearly $70 million in property to make bail and get out of custody.

-- “It’s a girl!” Meet P-54, L.A.’s newest mountain lion kitten.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Classical music critic Mark Swed says you may not know Lou Harrison’s work, but you should.

-- “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” one of the most influential rock albums of all time, is getting a 50th anniversary reissue.

-- It was bound to happen: Spanish-language network Azteca America is making a show about a controversial president and a wall.

-- Barry Manilow says he feared “disappointing” fans if he came out as gay, but the Fanilows are pleased.

CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD