Today: Flip-Flops With Bouts of Whiplash: Russia’s Down, China’s Up and NATO Is Back

Tensions between Washington and Moscow are high, and President Trump has changed his tune on a number of issues. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Flip-Flops With Bouts of Whiplash: Russia’s Down, China’s Up and NATO Is Back

“We must as a nation be more unpredictable,” Donald Trump said in his foreign policy speech a year ago during the campaign. Mission accomplished? With Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Moscow, including some face time with Vladimir Putin, the testy public exchange between the U.S. and Russia continued over Syria. Meanwhile, Trump praised China, declared NATO was “no longer obsolete,” supported the Export-Import Bank, and said he would consider reappointing Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chairwoman. Doesn’t sound much like a Trump stump speech, does it?

The Mood in Damascus Is Defiant

On the streets of Syria’s capital city, L.A. Times reporter Patrick McDonnell surveyed the mood in the stronghold of President Bashar Assad. A textile merchant expressed his fear of a U.S.-led assault on Damascus. “What does Trump know about our country? Who is he to do this?” said one 20-year-old woman, who was strolling through the city’s biggest souk with her sister.

Ghina Allain, left, and her sister Hannah Allain stroll the ancient Souk al-Silah. "Our spirit isn't very high right now," Ghina Allain said of the situation in Syria. (Liliana Nieto del Rio / For the Los Angeles Times)

Policing Immigration: On the Beat Versus on the Books

Amid Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, many local police agencies in California have tried to get out this message: Don’t fear us; enforcing federal immigration laws isn’t our job. But the manuals used by at least 11 police departments in California tell a different story, in that they contain guidance on how to stop people suspected of illegally entering the U.S. One consideration? “A lack of English proficiency.” That has the ACLU crying foul.

More Politics

-- Trump to China: Help us rein in North Korea, and we’ll back off on trade issues.

-- Paul Manafort, facing mounting questions about his work for pro-Russian interests in the Ukraine, may be belatedly registering as a foreign agent.

-- After the transgender bathroom battle, North Carolina is looking to ban same-sex marriage.

British Columbia: Take the Oil

Our neighbors to the north in British Columbia have long been on the cutting edge of government efforts to fight climate change. Now, the province is trying to become a global leader in exporting fossil fuels. That includes plans to nearly triple crude oil exports through a new pipeline and greatly expand production of liquefied natural gas for sale in Asia. What changed? Read on.

The LAUSD’s Game of Chicken

If your kids have been to a Los Angeles Unified School District cafeteria in the last year, they probably didn’t find chicken on the menu. After the school board set new standards for how poultry companies should treat their birds, workers and the environment, contract talks with the two largest suppliers in the U.S. fell apart in 2015. But soon, chicken patties and tenders will be back — and antibiotic-free.

CALIFORNIA

-- Eight-year-old Jonathan Martinez was winning his battle against a rare genetic condition before he was killed in his San Bernardino classroom this week.

-- The vaccination rate for the state’s kindergartners jumped this fall from the previous year, rising to 95.6% from 92.8%. That’s the highest it’s been since since at least 1998.

-- A criminal investigation has been launched into the actions of a Sacramento police officer who was captured on video punching a man accused of jaywalking.

-- Should California move up its primary to become a bigger player in deciding presidential elections?

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Vin Diesel talks about his latest “Fast and Furious” movie and reveals his secret musical collaboration with Steve Aoki.

-- Robot roll call! The new crew of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” takes us behind the scenes for the Netflix revival.

-- The L.A. Phil has begun its groundbreaking exploration of Icelandic music.

-- Comedian Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie, has died at age 57.