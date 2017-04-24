Today: Will Trump’s Efforts for a Win This Week Hit a Wall?

For President Trump, is getting funding for a border wall worth shutting down the federal government? I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Will Trump’s Efforts for a Win This Week Hit a Wall?

A new healthcare bill. Tax reform. Money for a border wall, while avoiding a government shutdown. President Trump is looking for a victory before Saturday — the 100-day benchmark, a milestone that Trump frequently referenced on the campaign trail but which he now calls a “ridiculous standard.” Will it be a week of high legislative drama? We’ll soon find out. Either way, the president “will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania,” he tweeted, on his 100th day.

More Politics

-- Former President Obama will hold his first public event since leaving office, today in Chicago.

-- Giving driver’s licenses to those living in California illegally transformed many lives. Then came Trump.

-- Trump’s election has mobilized a resistance like no other, but will Democrats’ answer to the tea party divide the ranks?

When Civilians Get Killed in the Fight Against Islamic State

“They told us it was a mistake by the coalition, and after the war we will talk about it,” says one 30-year-old man who lost his 11-month-old daughter in an airstrike in Mosul, Iraq. “Why would they make a mistake like this? They have all the technology.” As the battle wears on there and in Syria, civilian casualties from airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition appear to be growing. Few are ever investigated. L.A. Times foreign correspondent Molly Hennessy-Fiske and photographer Marcus Yam, along with Washington-based reporter W.J. Hennigan, tell the survivors’ stories and check the Pentagon’s statements.

In west Mosul’s Jadidah neighborhood, people moved quickly last month to avoid danger along streets Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times In west Mosul’s Jadidah neighborhood, people moved quickly last month to avoid danger along streets destroyed by an airstrike that the U.S.-led coalition is still investigating. In west Mosul’s Jadidah neighborhood, people moved quickly last month to avoid danger along streets destroyed by an airstrike that the U.S.-led coalition is still investigating. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of a Wall, They Want a Faster Border Crossing

The border that divides Calexico in California and Mexicali in Mexico has long been more of a marker than a barrier. Still, to get from one side to the other, there’s a wait at the aging port of entry — including for the Mexican students who have visas to attend Calexico Mission School, which is operated by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. The fence that separates the U.S. and Mexico stands just 50 feet from the school but is a long way away from Trump’s proposed wall.

Battling for the Soul of France

France’s presidential race for the next two weeks has come down to two candidates: a centrist in Emmanuel Macron, who proposes greater integration with the European Union, and an anti-immigrant, far-right leader in Marine Le Pen, who would call for a “Brexit”-style referendum. It’s a shake-up either way, as neither candidate is from one of France’s traditional ruling parties. Few experts predict Le Pen to win the presidency, but … well, we’ve heard that one before.

A Call to Arms, as the Written Word Is Under Siege

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wants to get people talking about how to solve our problems instead of going at one another. Margaret Atwood says America shouldn’t get too depressed … yet. John Lewis says he’s still committed to fighting the good fight, even in comic book form. They were all at this weekend’s L.A. Times Festival of Books, our annual celebration of the written word. In my address at the Book Prizes, I spoke about how the written word is under siege.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

-- The lawyer who will oversee the Russia inquiry for the Justice Department has experience investigating the White House.

-- Wars have unintended consequences. In the fight for Mosul, it’s the emergence, out of necessity, of bicycle culture.

-- North Korea on a bun: What the legendary “Koryo Burger” tells us about the isolated nation and ourselves.

-- Chinese money is pouring into the often dismissed wine region of Temecula.

-- Unrest or uprising? The documentaries “Let It Fall” and “LA 92” go deep in exploring the L.A. riots.

-- Get a preview on every film coming out this summer in The Times’ movie guide.

CALIFORNIA