Today: Pop Quiz: What Has Trump Accomplished?

What has President Trump accomplished so far? I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

TOP STORIES

Pop Quiz: What Has Trump Accomplished?

With the much touted 100-day mark still a few days away, President Trump can point to one big accomplishment: holding onto the support of his base. A new USC Dornsife/L.A. Times Daybreak poll finds that more than 90% of people who voted for Trump said they would do so again. But overall, only 40% of Americans approved of his job performance. Of 30 major promises Trump made during the campaign, an L.A. Times survey reveals only a handful that have been fulfilled so far. This graphic breaks down the promises kept and not. And don’t miss our big-league quiz on Trump’s first 100 days versus those of Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Trump’s ‘Weapon’ Against Sanctuary Cities Is Blunted

Speaking of Trump’s track record … the president’s policies have hit more turbulence. He backed away from his demands that Congress fund the border wall this week, with the White House saying it will revisit it in the fall. Then came bad news from the courts again: A federal judge in San Francisco placed a nationwide hold on Trump’s order targeting so-called sanctuary cities and counties, saying it was unconstitutional.

More Politics

-- Lawmakers say Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, may have violated the law when he failed to disclose large fees from business dealings in Russia and Turkey.

-- Blame Canada! The Trump administration is slapping hefty duties on billions of dollars of lumber imported from Canada, marking an escalation of trade tensions.

-- Trump plans to sign an executive order today that could lead to the reduction or elimination of some national monuments.

25 Years After the Riots, L.A. Has a Sense of Foreboding

Twenty-five years ago Saturday, Los Angeles erupted, after police officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King. Much has changed since then, but a poll by Loyola Marymount University has found that for the first time since the riots, there has been an increase in the number of L.A. residents who fear that another civil disturbance is likely — even though most feel optimistic about race relations in the city. Meanwhile, columnist Steve Lopez checked in on the changing South L.A. neighborhood around Eso Won Books. We’ll have more on the anniversary throughout the week.

University of Spoiled Administrators?

Spending at the University of California is always a hot-button issue, especially as the system looks to raise tuition for the first time in six years. A new state audit is turning up the heat one more notch. The report says UC executives get much better salaries and benefits than their counterparts working for the state. It also says the university president’s office failed to disclose up to $175 million in budget reserve funds, but UC President Janet Napolitano contests that.

Video: Old Spacecraft Never Die — They Just Fly Away

The 20-year-old Cassini has spent 13 years orbiting Saturn, traveled 4.1 billion miles and is about to run out of fuel. For its final mission, it will dive into the mysterious space between the cloud tops of Saturn and the inner edge of its rings. Then, after several months, it will burn up in Saturn’s atmosphere. Get a preview of Cassini’s swan song.

CALIFORNIA

-- L.A.’s $1.1-billion elephant in the room: City employees’ pensions and healthcare after they retire eat up nearly 20% of the general fund, and there’s little the mayor can do to lower the cost any time soon.

-- Ann Coulter says she'll speak at UC Berkeley on Thursday, whether she’s invited or not.

-- State legislators took the first step to ban government contracts for any company that helps build Trump’s promised wall.

-- Another secret witness will testify in Robert Durst’s murder case in L.A.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

-- Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid's Tale” is being told anew in a Hulu series, and TV critic Robert Lloyd says it has a disquietingly contemporary feel.